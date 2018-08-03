Khabib Nurmagomedov is Favored to Beat Conor McGregor in Their UFC Showdown

The Conor McGregor/ Khabib Nurmagomedov fight has been officially announced for October 6th, with early odds pitting Nurmagomedov as the favorite. Oddshark pits Nurmagomedov at -200 and McGregor at +160, as of Friday.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook pits Nurmagomedov as a favorite as well, only slightly less so, pitting him at -180 and McGregor at +150.

MMA Fighting pits Nurmagomedov as a -165 favorite, with McGregor at +135.

Early Odds:

Conor McGregor+135

Khabib Nurmagomedov-165 https://t.co/cosZXLRH7n — Drew Martin (@DrewMartinBets) August 3, 2018

Via OddsShark, Nurmagomedov, the current UFC lightweight champion is “the best striker in the game,” and McGregor “the best grappler in the game.”

Joe Osborne of OddsShark is quick to note that McGregor’s lower odds haven’t stopped him from crushing opponents in the past: “After opening at +950 vs Mayweather, McGregor closed at +265 due to an avalanche of bets placed on him. McGregor’s grappling skills are probably in the average range and that’s an area where he’s been taken advantage of before.”

This will be former lightweight champion McGregor’s first time returning to “combat” since he fought Floyd Mayweather about a year ago, via BJPenn. What’s more, this will be his first time returning to Mixed Martial Arts since he fought Eddie Alvarez in 2016, defeating him to earn the lightweight title.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated with more information as it comes.