Mollie Tibbetts’ Instagram: ‘It’s a Great Day to Be Alive,’ Reads Now-Tragic Bio

The search for missing college student Mollie Tibbetts has come to a tragic end as it has been reported that she has been found dead. Details about where she was exactly found or what might have happened to her have been sparse. According to KCRG, Tibbetts’ body was discovered in a “rural part of Poweshiek County.”

Shortly after the news was reported, several people flocked to her Instagram account with their condolences. Tibbetts’ Instagram bio reads, “It’s a great day to be alive,” which shines light on her spirit and seems to encompass all of the wonderful things that people have said about her.

However, the message is now very eerie as people are leaving comments on Tibbetts’ old photos since she was found dead.

Below is the very last photo that Tibbetts posted to Instagram. It was posted on July 11, just seven days before she was reported missing.

“Absolutely heartbroken to hear the news this morning. I send love and prayers to your family in this time,” one Instagram user commented.

“I feel sick hearing this. I’m so sorry to her family and friends. This world has gone crazy,” wrote another.

“I am so sorry sweet girl. I was hoping they’d find you but not like this. Rest In Peace,” added a third.

Social media users have been looking through Tibbetts’ accounts, not only leaving their condolences, but trying to find any sort of clues that might help explain what happened to Tibbetts. As previously reported by Heavy, there do seem to be a couple of eerie things about Tibbetts’ postings.

For example, Tibbetts’ pinned tweet on Twitter is about police mistaking her for a missing child. The tweet was originally posted last year. Law enforcement has not made any connections to her social media posts and her disappearance.

The FBI had previously said that it believed that Tibbetts was with someone she knew. It is unknown if the FBI has a suspect in custody or if it has identified any persons of interest in the case.

Police are expected to hold a press conference later this afternoon.