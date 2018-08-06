Mollie Tibbetts’ Eerie Pinned Tweet Is About a ‘Missing Child’

A search for Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student, has been ongoing since the middle of July. Police say that Tibbetts was last seen in Brooklyn, Iowa, at her boyfriend’s brother’s house where she had been dog-sitting. On July 18, around 10 p.m. local time, Tibbetts messaged her boyfriend on Snapchat to say goodnight. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since then.

Police, family, and friends of Tibbetts have been retracing her steps and trying to figure out what might have happened to her. The internet has also done some detective work, combing through some of Tibbetts’ past social media posts to try to find any clues about her disappearance.

Those who have looked at Tibbetts’ Twitter page may have noticed that her pinned tweet (that’s one that is saved at the top of her page) is about a missing child. It’s a photo of a text exchange between Tibbetts and her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, from 2017.

The exchange seems fairly normal until the very last paragraph.

You can check the photo out below:

Just a normal Tuesday night pic.twitter.com/RYK9w93wK9 — Mollie Tibbetts (@Motibbs) November 15, 2017

As you can see, Tibbetts was telling Jack about something that happened to her at school back in November. Police approached her because they thought she was a “missing child.”

“Somebody called me in because they thought I was a missing child,” Tibbetts messaged Jack. Less than one year later, Tibbetts has gone missing.

Tibbetts is 5’3″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about her whereabouts or what might have happened to her is asked to call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at (641) 623-5679.

The reward for information that leads to finding Tibbetts has been increased to more than $277,000, according to ABC News.

Police have received hundreds of tips and say that the case is still very active.

“We continue to look at all possibilities. I’m not in a position right now to say we have suspects, we don’t have suspects, persons of interest or anything else,” Kevin Winker, director of investigative operations for the Iowa Department of Public Safety, told the media on August 3.

On August 6, police released the identity of the body of a 20-year-old female in Lee County, Iowa, and confirmed it was not Tibbetts. As previously reported by Heavy, the body was that of Sadie Alvarado. Criminal charges have already been filed against her boyfriend, Damian Hamann, whom police believe left the scene of her death after she jumped out of his moving vehicle whilst the two had been arguing.