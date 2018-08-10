Nicki Minaj’s Barbie Dreams: Best Memes on Twitter

Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie Dreams,” the fourth track on her newest album Queen, has Twitter churning out new memes left and right, while Minaj watches the chaos unfold, loving every second of it.

“Reading the reactions to Barbie Dreams is f–king hilarious,” Minaj said as soon as the song was released. “Everyone is saying how disrespectful ‘Barbie Dreams’ is, and that’s why I f–king love it.”

Check out the song below: WARNING – explicit content.

The track is an typical “diss” style song, with Minaj taking on basically every rapper and DJ in the game, from the DJ Khaled, to 50 Cent, Eminem and Meek Mill. She even throws a dig at New York Giants’ wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for hopping on the viral trend wagon and posting a video of him doing the Kiki Challenge to Drake’s “In My Feelings.”

Minaj also goes after Drake on the track, whom she has had a complex relationship with over the years. “Drake worth a hundred milli, always buying me s–t,” she raps. “But I don’t know, the p–sy better if he’s crying and s–t.”

According to Rolling Stone, Minaj called out every rapper that allegedly tried to sleep with her throughout her career in the 4 minute, 40 second song, and the end result has Twitter in a frenzy.

Memes and gifs flooded the social media site, with thousands of people commenting their thoughts on the song, whether they thought it was great or incredibly disrespectful.

One user posted a video one of girl taking on an entire group of people in a brawl, with the caption “Nicki Vs. everybody she talked about in Barbie Dreams.” Another video shows a woman throwing a man on the ground and refusing to let him up.

“Nicki wasn’t letting up on these rappers with Barbie Dreams,” user Bri wrote.

Nicki Vs. everybody she talked about in Barbie Dreams #QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/BhOVbhcD86 — That Mech Kid ! (@r3al__AJ) August 10, 2018

Another video shows a little girl wildly shooting off what looks like a paintball gun, captioned “Nicki on Barbie Dreams.”

The gifs gave an accurate idea of the mix of reactions people had after hearing the song for the first time.

Jesus, Nicki really went OFF on Barbie Dreams 🔥🔥🔥 Nicki want all the smoke 💨 😤#Queen pic.twitter.com/1P7UAUBO17 — Tyler (@TylerSavagee) August 10, 2018

Me running Barbie Dreams back pic.twitter.com/EKcxkN6Xs1 — RAVEN B. (@RAVIEB) August 10, 2018

LMFAOOOO BARBIE DREAMS SIS WENT OFF pic.twitter.com/IFOLFvUg83 — . (@ollyasno) August 10, 2018

The memes weren’t bad either, with a few people even throwing in a few awkward Kim Kardashian poses. “Male rappers after listening to Barbie Dreams,” user Le Pepe wrote.

Male rappers after listening to Barbie Dreams #Queen pic.twitter.com/QFzSOfeiWB — 🇬🇭 Le Pepé 🇱🇨 (@Yaa_kusi) August 10, 2018

Another one showed Minaj standing in front of a burning house, replacing the usual meme of disaster girl with Minaj’s big, shining smile.

Nicki while everybody she dissed listen to Barbie Dreams pic.twitter.com/jJRCVY8uPX — 💜Sage💜Epiphany fucked me up💜 (@H03S30K) August 10, 2018

And a few more hilarious reaction memes:

Why would she snap like that on Barbie Dreams WHYYY pic.twitter.com/Sz9GLQhMLl — Amiyah Scott (@KingAmiyahScott) August 10, 2018

Twitter user Blossom thinks the rappers Minaj insulted in the song are all going to get together to drop a track responding to her song. “DJ Khalad finna gather those rappers Nicki called out on Barbie Dreams and they about to drop a diss track.”

DJ Khaled finna gather all those rappers Nicki called out on Barbie Dreams and they about to drop a diss track 😂😂😂 — blossom. (@DoggoneLover_) August 10, 2018

Meek after listening to Barbie Dreams by Nicki #Queen pic.twitter.com/EbSbfqp3lH — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) August 10, 2018

Other users weren’t fans of the song, calling it the most “disrespectful song of the year,” and accusing Minaj of dissing Desiigner because he claimed “Cardi was better than Nicki,” according to Twitter user King.

barbie dreams the most disrespectful song released this year more than story of adidon — Grrrat-gat-gat-gat-gat (@xhrisftw) August 10, 2018