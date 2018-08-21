Post Malone’s Plane Preparing for Emergency Landing With 2 Blown Tires: Reports

Post Malone is currently on board a plane that is set to perform an emergency landing, after two of the plane’s tires have allegedly blown out.

Malone is one of approximately fifteen other people on the flight, which is currently planning to touch down in Massachusetts after being told to burn more fuel to ensure a safer possible crash landing, per TMZ.

BREAKING: Flight w/ two blown tires bound for the UK is reportedly making an emergency landing at Westfield-Barnes airport (KBAF). @TMZ is reporting rapper @PostMalone is on-board, along with 15 other. DETAILS: https://t.co/eXn7culRXe — Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) August 21, 2018

According to Western Mass News, the plane is a Gulfstream IV jet which took off around 10:50 AM, ET, from a small New Jersey airport on Tuesday morning. The pilot reportedly realized that two tires had been blown following takeoff and immediately began circling the New Jersey airport before being ordered to divert to Massachusetts to use up more fuel.

The jet was originally headed to London Luton Airport in England, but has since been diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts. It’s unclear who else is on the plane, aside for Malone.

According to Daily Star, Malone was heading to Luton Airport in London for the Reading & Leeds festival, where he is set to perform this weekend.

Emergency crews are reportedly standing by at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport for the emergency landing.

This is a breaking news report and will be updated with information as it comes.