Qujuan Thomas: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Qujuan Thomas has been named as one of two prime suspects in the murder investigation of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson.

Qujuan Thomas has been arrested, police confirmed on Saturday. However, the other suspect, Quentin Michals, is still at large. Police have asked for help from the public in locating Michals.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Thomas Has Been Arrested Before on Charges of Armed Robbery

Per court records, it appears Qujuan Thomas, man charged w/ 10yo Makiyah Wilson's murder, took plea deal for charges related to robbery w/ firearm last summer & had 2-yr sentence suspended. If no deal offered, he would have been in jail when Makiyah was killed. @fox5dc — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) August 25, 2018

On August 31, 2017, Thomas was arrested on charges of an armed robbery, in which he and three other suspects allegedly drew a handgun on a victim and demanded their property, per the Metropolitan Police Department.

Court records reveal that Thomas took a plea deal in the charges related to the armed robbery, and had a two year jail sentence suspended. Thomas was 19 years old at the time. This will be his second arrest.

2. Thomas & Michals Have Been Charged With First Degree Murder

JUST IN: Detectives arrested Qujuan Thomas, 20, of SE DC. MPD searching for a second suspect: Quentin Michaels, 21, of SE DC. — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) August 25, 2018

Thomas and Michals have both been charged with first degree murder, though only Thomas was arrested in Southeast D.C. on Saturday. The motives of either suspect are currently unclear, as are the details that led to the arrest of Thomas.

Although Thomas and Michals have been named as the two who have been charged, police maintain that at least two other individuals are implicated in the murder, though it’s unclear if the police have any information on them at this time.

3. Police Are Asking for the Public’s Help in Locating Second Suspect, Quentin Michals

Today, we arrested 20 year-old Qujuan Thomas of SE, DC, in connection to the death of 10 year-old Makiyah Wilson. Take a look at this photo of wanted suspect, 21-year-old Quentin Michals. Have info on his whereabouts? Please call 202-727-9099 or text 50411#MakiyahWilson pic.twitter.com/s41zAp1lYu — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 25, 2018

Police are officially looking for Quentin Michals, the second suspect in connection to Wilson’s death. They’ve asked for the public’s help in locating 21-year-old Michaels. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

Per NBC, Michals is considered armed and dangerous. There is currently a reward for $45,000 in relation to information on the case.

4. Wilson Was Killed When She Went to Buy Ice Cream & 70 Bullets Were Unleashed Into a Courtyard

10-year-old Makiyah Wilson was killed on July 16 when 70 bullets were unleashed into a courtyard in Southeast D.C. for an unknown motive. A video of the shooting that was released in the wake of Wilson’s death revealed four masked gunman, one of whom appeared to be holding an assault weapon, opening fire into the courtyard and then jumping into a stolen black Infiniti.

Wilson didn’t die immediately, and was held in her mother’s arms until she was rushed to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

5. Wilson’s Mother, Donnetta Wilson, Has Since Called the Gunmen ‘Cowards’

The day after the shooting, Donnetta Wilson said of her little girl, “[Makiyah] was an amazing little girl, an outstanding, bright 10-year-old. I just miss my daughter. She wanted to conquer the world.”

Of the men who killed her, Wilson said via The Washington Post, “They’re cowards. I just want justice for my daughter.”