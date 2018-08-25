Scott Tibbetts: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Scott Tibbetts is the 18-year-old brother of slain University of Iowa student, Mollie Tibbetts, whose name made headlines after she disappeared in August.

Tibbetts’ body has since been found, with suspect Cristhian Rivera charged with first degree murder for her death.

1. Tibbetts Is a Senior at Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom High School in Iowa

Tibbetts is currently entering his senior year of high school at Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcolm High School in Brooklyn, Iowa, his family’s home town.

Tibbetts is also the quarterback of his school’s football team, according to People, though it was unclear whether he was going to play in the near future given his family’s.

2. Tibbetts Decided to Play in the Home Opener, & Ended Up Scoring Three Touchdowns

Spent some time with the B-G-M football team this week as they prepared for their season opener while learning that their quarterback’s sister Mollie Tibbetts had been murdered. Scott Tibbetts decided last night to play today and led the Bears to a 35-24 win at Lisbon (1/2) — MarkEmmert (@MarkEmmert) August 25, 2018

In one of the few heartwarming moments of a tragic month for the Tibbetts family, Scott Tibbetts decided to play in the home opener for his football game and ended up scoring three touchdowns, leading his team to a 35-24 victory over the opposing team.

“Scott Tibbetts decided last night to play today and led the Bears to a 35-24 win at Lisbon,” Register reporter Mark Emmert tweeted. “The coaches tried to keep things as normal as possible but could see the strain on their players’ faces this week. Tonight, there were plenty of smiles and hugs after the game. A big B-G-M contingent on hand. Nice moment for that community.”

3. Scott Tibbetts Has Not Spoken Publicly About His Sister’s Disappearance

In BGM-Brooklyn's first game of the season, Scott Tibbetts, Mollie Tibbetts' younger brother, scored three touchdowns in the first half as BGM defeated Lisbon 35-24 pic.twitter.com/j8YqqqKgiX — KCRG (@KCRG) August 25, 2018

Scott Tibbetts has not made any public statements in the wake of his sister’s disappearance, nor in the aftermath of Rivera being charged with first degree murder. Rob Tibbetts, the father of Mollie Tibbetts, was very vocal about his daughter’s disappearance, and only returned to his home state of California a month after he began to assist in the search for her in Iowa.

To an Iowa TV station, Rob Tibbetts said (prior to finding Tibbett’s body), We’ll still find Mollie and bring her home. And I still feel that way, we all still feel that way. That’s why it’s difficult for me to leave knowing that there’s a good chance that we’re going to bring her home. And I want to be there when she arrives.”

4. Another Tibbetts Family Member Called Out Conservative Activist Candace Owens for Politicizing Mollie Tibbetts’ Death

hey i’m a member of mollie’s family and we are not so fucking small-minded that we generalize a whole population based on some bad individuals. now stop being a fucking snake and using my cousins death as political propaganda. take her name out of your mouth. https://t.co/xxZNBF0Uv9 — sam (@samlucasss) August 22, 2018

Sam Lucas, a cousin of Mollie Tibbetts, slammed conservative activist Candace Owens for politicizing Tibbetts’ death. Owens originally tweeted, “Leftists boycotted, screamed, and cried when illegal immigrants were temporarily separated from from their parents. What will they do for Mollie Tibbetts? What did they do for Kate Steinle? They will NEVER see their parents again.”

In response, Lucas tweeted, “hey i’m a member of mollie’s family and we are not so f*cking small-minded that we generalize a whole population based on some bad individuals. now stop being a f*cking snake and using my cousins death as political propaganda. take her name out of your mouth.”

Lucas’s tweet has since been favorited over 400,000 times.

5. Rivera Has Been Charged With First Degree Murder & Is Now Being Held on $5 Million Bond

Since admitting to leaving her body in a cornfield last month, 24-year-old Rivera has been charged with the murder of Mollie Tibbetts and is being held on $5 million bond until his trial.

The bond was previously set at $1 million, according to CBS News, until assistant attorney general Scott Brown argued over the “heinous” nature of the crime, as well as Rivera’s immigration status, which has been a source of controversy since his arrest .

In a statement released after her body was found, Mollie Tibbetts’ family said, “Our hearts are broken. On behalf of Mollie’s entire family, we thank all of those from around the world who have sent their thoughts and prayers for our girl. We know that many of you will join us as we continue to carry Mollie in our hearts forever.”