Timothy Anselimo (oLARRY) Shot Three Times in Jacksonville Madden Tournament

Timothy Anselimo, who goes by the name of oLARRY or Larry Legend, was shot three times during a mass shooting at a Madden video game tournament, which left four people dead and 10 or more injured. Anselimo's mother shared the sad news about her son on Twitter. Anselimo's current condition is not known.

Anselimo’s Mother Shared on Twitter That Her Son Was Shot Three Times

Shortly after the shooting, Anselimo’s mother wrote on Twitter that her son had been shot three times. She asked for prayers for her son.

She’s a proud mother who created her Twitter account just to follow her son’s gaming journey.

Her Twitter bio reads: “I made a Twitter just to follow my son’s dream come true and his journey as he plays his heart out for the NBA 2k league PROUD MOM/BLESSED Bucks Baby 🦌.”

Anselimo Had Just Finished the NBA 2K League’s First Season

Anselimo’s mother had just welcomed her son home a few days earlier after finishing his first season with the NBA 2K League. She posted on Twitter on August 17: “Picking up my boy @olarry2k the from the airport my boy is home and I couldn’t be happier God is great ! Thanks to the @BucksGG and everyone associated with them and the @NBA2KLeague for the wonderful 1st season and for taking good care of my guy we cant wait for season 2.”

Anselimo Had Tweeted During the Tournament Before the Shooting Happened

The Madden NFL 19 Classic Satellite Qualifier where the mass shooting took place was the first in a series of Madden NFL qualifier events, EASports reported. The event was at the GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville. The top finishers would then be able to play in the Round of 16 at the Madden Classic event in Las Vegas in October. Competitors who make it to the Live Finals would play for a share of the $165,000 prize pool.

Anselimo tweeted during the tournament, just an hour or so before the shooting:

oLARRY’s Current Condition Is Not Known

Anselimo is from Florida and is known for being a professional NBA 2K League player and a member of Bucks Gaming. He plays Center #22. According to Fox 6, Anselimo is a celebrity in the gaming world. You can see his stats with the NBA 2K League here.

Cayle Drabinsky, co-managing director of Bucks Gaming, told Fox 6: “Kids growing up one day want to be the next oLARRY or the next Procis1on or the next Game6Drake…”

Anselimo told Fox 6 that the fame was a big surprise for him. “He … pulled up my picture on his phone and showed his mom, like, ‘look, that’s him.'”

Anselimo's current condition is not known.

This is a developing story.