4 Dead in Jacksonville Madden Tournament Mass Shooting [Graphic Video]

Breaking: Reports of a shooting at the Jacksonville Landing during a Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida. Audio reveals sounds of gunfire during the tournament. pic.twitter.com/HOrW2yj24Q — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 26, 2018

A mass shooting at a Madden video game tournament has left at least four dead and 11 wounded, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department and media reports. The suspect is dead, police said. Police said it’s not known if there is a second suspect and are searching the area. Some on social media said the gunman shot people and then turned the gun on himself.

Police tweeted there are “multiple fatalities.”

This is the view from one side of the Landing. #JSO asking everyone to stay away from the area @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/NK5ILKoccd — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) August 26, 2018

In the very disturbing video gunshots and screams can be heard during the game.

A competitor at the game, Steven “Steveyj” Javaruski, told the Los Angles Times the shooter was a player who’d lost, shot people then shot himself. Javaruski told the paper he saw the person target people, and shot “at least five victims before killing himself,” he told the paper in a Twitter direct message. ON Twitter, known as Noble Stevey J, Javaruski said he was grateful for people reaching put to see if he was ok, but said the incident has “broken” him.

Thank god I’m safe but I’m broken over this — Noble SteveyJ (@ImSteveyJ) August 26, 2018

Jacksonville law enforcement confirmed the incident was a mass shooting and warned people to stay away.

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Police said that people are hiding.

“We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing. We ask you to stay calm, stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out.”

**IMPORTANT** If you are hiding in The Landing. Call 911 so we can get to you. #TheLandingMassShooting https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

We can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

Local media reported that a number of people were shot and many injured.

“All hands on deck. Patients to multiple hospitals.”

My sources: 4 dead at Jacksonville Landing. 10 victims. Madden Tournament. All hands on deck. Patients to multiple hospitals. — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) August 26, 2018

News4 Jacksonville reported people were “shot inside a game room at the Chicago Pizza and others may have been wounded in the gunfire. Witnesses said they saw several people being taken out on stretchers.”

The first of four Madden NFL 19 Classic qualifiers, the game was being held at the GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville Landing.

The Jacksonville shooting is disturbing. You can see a laser on the players chest before the cam turned off… prayers to everyone out there. — Chance (@HeyImChance) August 26, 2018

#JSO now calling this a mass shooting. Officers say shooter could still be in the area @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/GPfr4UnJKb — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) August 26, 2018

A mother who said she made a Twitter account just to follow her gamer son tweeted he was shot three times.

“My son was shot 3 times please keep him in your prayers.”

Her son is Timothy Anselimo of Brooklyn, a gamer called OLarry.

“I made a Twitter just to follow my son’s dream come true and his journey as he plays his heart out for the NBA 2k league PROUD MOM/BLESSED 🦌 Bucks Baby 🦌”

My son was shot 3 times please keep him in your prayers — Sujeil (@olarrysmom) August 26, 2018

A friend said he was shot in the chest.

“OLarry was shot in chest and hand I was with him. I have his bag and phone. Plz retweet this to notify 2k community. He is at Florida shands hospital. didn’t look life threatening to me but injured bad. I love you bro.”

OLarry2K as Anselimo is called, is a professional NBA2 K League player. Shortly before the shooting he tweeted.

Smh fumbled on the 1 clocking to go up 10 and seal the game 👿 gg @gos_madden — LARRY LEGEND (@oLARRY2K) August 26, 2018

The Madden video game tourney would have wound up with two finishers that would have earned a spot in the Round of 16 at the Madden Classic main event in Las Vegas, Nevada in October. At the Madden Classic Live Finals, “competitors will play for a share of the tournament’s $165,000 prize pool, with the winner taking home $25,000 and both the winner and runner-up earning a spot at this season’s Madden Bowl in April.”

So there were big stakes in the game although it’s not known if the suspect, now dead, had any motive related to the game.

This is a developing story and will be updated.