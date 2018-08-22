WATCH: Duncan Hunter Says Democrats Are Using ‘Every Dirty Trick in the Book’ Against Him

https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1032347465989664769/video/1

Duncan Hunter, the representative of California’s 50th district who’s been indicted for alleged misuse of campaign funds, says the charges against him are nothing but a political attack.

The congressman spoke to KGTV on Wednesday, saying that the Justice Department — which he called “the Democrats’ arm of government” — is “using every dirty trick in the book” against him. He compared himself to President Trump, saying that Democrats are unfairly attacking both of them. Hunter was an early and ardent supporter of Trump.

Hunter said,

“This is par for the course. This is modern politics and modern media that has a political agenda. This is the department of justice. This is the democrats’ arm of law enforcement. And this is what’s happening right now. It’s happening with Trump, and it’s happening with me. And we’re going to fight through it and win when the people get to vote in November.”

Asked when he thinks his case will go to trial, Hunter said,

“…I think they’ve used every dirty trick in the book so it’ll go to court when they want. The US government can do whatever they want, whenever they want to. They’ve shown that with me, and they’ve shown that with Trump.”

But Hunter added taht he isn’t the least bit concerned. “I’m not worried. I’m looking forward to it,” the congressman said.