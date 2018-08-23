WATCH: Giuliani Says the American People Would ‘Revolt’ If Trump Was Impeached

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, spoke to the UK’s Sky News on Thursday while on vacation in Scotland. He said that there is no way Trump will be impeached because — in his words — the American people would “revolt” if that happened.

Giuliani, the one-time mayor of New York and presidential hopeful, is wearing golfing gear and sitting in a golf cart at Balmedie, a golf course on Scotland’s Aberdeen coast owned by President Trump.

You can watch Giuliani’s brief comments here.

Giuliani is asked whether it’s “inevitable” that Trump will be impeached, following Michael Cohen’s testimony this week. Giuliani says that in fact, “it’s inevitable that he won’t [be impeached].”

Giuliani adds, “President Trump has been completely cleared. You have this Cohen guy, he doesn’t know anything about Russian collusion, doesn’t know anything about obstruction. He’s a massive liar. If anything, it’s turned in the president’s favor. there’s no reason. He didn’t collude with the Russians. He didn’t obstruct justice. Everything Cohen says has been disproved. You could only impeach him for political reasons, and the American people would revolt against that.”