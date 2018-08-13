WATCH: Police Rescue Bride & Groom From Flooded Car

Heavy downpours put more than a damper on a wedding in New Jersey over the weekend. Two newlyweds and their wedding party got caught in the rising waters.

Thankfully, the Bogota Police Department came to the rescue in a Humvee. As shown in the dramatic video below, the bride was perched on top of their car, with waters rising above the tires. Police were able to get the Humvee close enough to the vehicle to help the bride get into the Humvee.

Unfortunately, the video cuts off before the rescue of the husband and members of the wedding party. Most importantly, however, everyone involved is safe and sound (and it doesn’t look like the bride’s wedding dress is ruined either).

The Bogota Police Department posted the video to its Facebook page alongside the following message:

Unfortunately due to the quickly rising flood waters, this bride, her new husband and wedding party friends, got a rough start on things. The fortunate thing, is we were able to help them through their first rough patch. Obviously their day has not gone as planned, so let’s congratulate them on their wedding and give them best wishes for a lifetime of love and adventure, starting now

The rescue video quickly went viral, with many Facebook users applauding the work of the officers. On Saturday, the department followed up.

“We would like to thank you all for the kind words and comments to the bride and groom on our last post, which has brought much attention. There were many people taking pictures and videos in the area during that time and we wanted to keep the decorum professional, because they already have been through enough on their special day.”

The department also warned that the flash flood was not of the normal variety. “This came to over 4 ft high from up stream, in less than 15 minutes.”