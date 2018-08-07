WATCH: Rosie O’Donnell Lead Broadway Stars in Song & Protest at White House

“Let the president know in no uncertain terms that we are alive and woke!” Rosie O’Donnell shouted at tonight’s protests in front of the White House.

“Our ongoing anti-Trump protests at the Kremlin Annex (formerly known as the White House) first started on July 16th in response to Donald Trump’s total capitulation to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Helsinki Summit,” the group’s website reads.

Tonight, August 6th, marks the 22nd night of #KremlinAnnex.

Rosie O’Donnell joined some of the country’s brightest broadway stars at Lafayette Park to protest the Trump Administration in song.

stopped at a rest stop to hydrate and rehearse – on the way to washington dc – tonight – 7 pm #KremlinAnnex pic.twitter.com/UE9AyYukUO — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 6, 2018

She contacted Seth Rudetsky, host of “Seth’s Big Fat Broadway” and “Seth Speaks” on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio’s On Broadway, for help organizing singers. They pulled together a team last minute.

Earlier today @SethRudetsky told me he hoped the selection of broadway songs will “wake up the country.” Read our coverage of tonight’s #KremlinAnnex protest. #WhiteHouse #DonaldTrump https://t.co/n6dKxCRYKd — Karolina Rivas (@karolinarrivas) August 7, 2018

The set list of tonight’s show included: “The People’s Song” from “Les Miserables,” Burt Bacharach’s “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” “A Brand New Day” from “The Wiz” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” from “The Sound of Music.”

#kremlinannex combining two of my favorite things: anti-trump protests and music. — Erin Davidson (@ErinDavidson2) August 7, 2018

The crowd was engaged and singing loudly. Tonight’s protests centered around family separations at the border and the recent reported cases of abuse of immigrant children at detention centers in Arizona, California and Texas.

“We don’t plan on stopping until Donald Trump is gone,” the group’s website says, and if you decide to join the protests, you’ll hear it chanted.

This is now week three of #KremlinAnnex. Each night a few hundred people show up. The largest crowds were drawn for actress Alyssa Milano and attorney and entrepreneur, Michael Avenatti.

You can keep up with what’s happening at the protests by following #KremlinAnnex on Twitter.