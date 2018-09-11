‘Active Shooter’ Reported at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Downey, CA

An active shooter has been reported by multiple sources to be at the Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center in Downey, CA, as of Tuesday morning at 3PM EDT.

Here’s what we know so far:

LASD tweeted at 3PM: “ @ NorwalkLASD sending units to assist @ DowneyPolice with a fluid, emergent situation at the # Kaiser in # Downey. Possible # activeshooter”

It’s unclear whether anyone has been injured so far, though one Twitter user specified that the shooter was in the Orchard building.

One user confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody around 3:20 PM EDT. That suspect has since been detained and the rest of the hospital has been evacuated, according to KTLA.

There were several reports of a lockdown in the building earlier in the day, as well as a potential hostage situation, but neither of those reports were confirmed by officials to be true.

Some Kaiser employees took to Twitter to confirm that someone with a gun was in the building, tweeting, “I work at Kaiser in Downey and someone is here with a gun.”