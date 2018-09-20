Amanda Pardue Accused of Sending Inappropriate Photos Teens

Amanda Pardue, a teacher at Dade County High School, in Trenton, Georgia, is accused of sending “inappropriate” photos to a group of 14-year-olds. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a press release that Pardue was taken into custody by the GBI on September 20.

Pardue is facing charges of “Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to Minors” and a charge of “Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation.” The latter is a felony. Pardue, 35, turned herself into authorities without incident. The GBI said in a statement that they were asked to investigate Pardue by the Trenton Police Chief Christy Smith. The bureau describes their methods that led to Pardue’s arrest as being “numerous investigative acts.” The arrest warrant for Pardue was issued by the Lookout Mountain District Attorney’s office.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the Dade County Schools Superintendent Jan Harris has fired Pardue from her role at the school. Harris told the newspaper, “We are saddened to learn about the arrest of a former substitute teacher. This individual is no longer employed as a substitute teacher with Dade County Schools. We are cooperating with law enforcement officers as they investigate this matter.”

The Daily Planet reports that Pardue was hired as a substitute teacher in September 2016, two years before her arrest. Harris told the website that she didn’t believe that Pardue had taught at all in 2018. Pardue is listed as the treasurer of the Parent Teacher Organization of Dade Middle School.

In November 2003, Pardue married Jesse Pardue, an electrical lineworker in Chattanooga. The couple lives in Trenton with their three children. On her Facebook page, Pardue describes herself as a “stay at home mom.” She also mentions that she is a graduate of the University of Phoenix in San Diego. Pardue lists her hometown as Bryant, Alabama.

