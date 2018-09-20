Anthony Crawford Accused in Jogger Wendy Martinez Murder

Anthony Crawford, a man with a criminal history, is accused in the murder of Washington D.C. jogger Wendy Martinez, who was stabbed in what authorities say was likely a random attack on a city street.

Crawford, 23, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed in the death of Martinez, authorities announced on September 20, 2018. Georgetown graduate Martinez, who had majored in Latin American Studies, was jogging when authorities say Crawford attacked her without any provocation in Logan Circle on 11th Street NW.

Police said Crawford is not homeless, has been uncooperative with them, and Martinez was not robbed. Authorities have labeled the murder both unexplained and brutal.

Logan Circle stabbing death: Metro Police names 23 y/o Anthony Crawford of NW DC as their suspect. They believe he acted alone in the killing of #WendyMartinez. @MayorBowser says they are confident this is the person responsible for her death. pic.twitter.com/J88jE6skpo — Joyce Koh (@JoyceKohTV) September 20, 2018

Police Previously Released Surveillance Video in the Case

The surveillance video was unveiled in the case the day before Anthony Crawford’s name was released by authorities. The brief video showed a man walking down a street, swinging his arm.

According to Fox 5, Anthony Crawford has a criminal history and did not know Wendy Martinez before the attack. Horrifically, a bleeding Martinez ran to a nearby business after being stabbed but was unable to be saved. A restaurant surveillance video shows Martinez collapsing in the restaurant as customers rush to help her and stanch the bleeding from her neck.

Friends of murdered DC runner Wendy Martinez embrace at scene of the crime after ⁦@DCPoliceDept⁩ announces the arrest of accused killer, 23-year-old Anthony Crawford. A completely random crime. More later ⁦@fox5dc⁩ pic.twitter.com/6Wyn5nT7KD — Bob Barnard (@barnardfox5dc) September 20, 2018

A police statement at the time the murder occurred reads:

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, in the 1400 block of 11th Street, Northwest. At approximately 7:56 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female suffering from multiple stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. The decedent has been identified as 35 year-old Wendy Karina Martinez, of Northwest, DC.

Police had offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a press conference, “It is more likely a random act than anything else but we’re going to look at all possibilities.”

He repeated at a September 20 news conference: “We don’t have a motive” and said that Martinez and Anthony Crawford did not know each other. The chief added, “It’s unsettling for anyone who lives in this city to see this happen. It’s an isolated incident. I’m sure that doesn’t bring any level of comfort to the Martinez family.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser was also at the news conference and said, “This is an outraged community. This is a woman who should have been going to work today.”

The Family of Martinez Said She Was a Devout Christian Who Was Engaged to Be Married

BREAKING: Police say the man arrested for the stabbing murder of Wendy Martinez is 23 year old Anthony Crawford. PD say they have no reason to believe they knew each other. Appears to have been an unprovoked attack. Martinez is from the Lake Worth area originally. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/i2rIhzS7q5 — Ian Margol (@IanMargolWPLG) September 20, 2018

Wendy Martinez’s family previously released a statement to Fox 5. “We are deeply saddened by this senseless tragedy. Wendy Karina Martinez was the light of our lives. Not only was she an avid runner, but she was a devout Christian, a wonderful friend, and a driven professional,” it read.

“Everything you hope that a daughter and a friend could be. She was also excited to be planning her upcoming wedding to her fiancé, Daniel Hincapie. They were engaged just last week. We ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve the passing of her beautiful soul and inform her friends and family of this terrible news. We also want to encourage the community to please contact the police with any information that may lead to finding justice for Wendy. The hotline number to call is 202-727-9099. Simply put, Wendy was fearfully and wonderfully made! Now we know she has found the one whom her soul loved. (Song of Solomon 3:4).”

We write to share the very sad news of the tragic death of Wendy Karina Martinez (CLAS'2012), who was attacked last night in Logan Circle. Our thoughts and prayers are with Wendy and her family and friends at this terribly difficult time https://t.co/hHDU4AdbYB pic.twitter.com/fic8Ispla8 — Georgetown CLAS (@GeorgetownCLAS) September 19, 2018

According to her Facebook page, Martinez was employed by FiscalNote, a technology management company.

Other Female Joggers Have Been Murdered in Cases Throughout the Country

There have been several other female joggers murdered in attacks by strangers in recent years. In the most recent, Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts was slain while jogging. Her body was found in a cornfield after she was reported missing. Christhian Rivera is the suspect in that case. Tibbetts was also stabbed.

In New York, the death of jogger Karina Vetrano received heavy news coverage. Chanel Lewis was accused in the random attack of Vetrano, who was strangled.

Vanessa Marcotte was murdered while jogging in Massachusetts. Angelo Colon-Ortiz was accused in that attack. In all of those cases, in addition to that of Wendy Martinez, it’s believed the women were attacked randomly.

