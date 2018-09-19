Wendy Martinez Stabbing: Jogger Murdered in DC

Wendy Martinez was stabbed to death in a murder that took place in Washington D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood. She was 35 years old. Martinez had been jogging at the time. Police in the nation’s capital are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in Martinez’s murder. In a statement, cops said that Martinez was killed on the 1400 block of 11th Street in the northwest area of D.C. Police responded to the scene at around 7:56 p.m. on September 18. The press release says that Martinez was stabbed “multiple times.” Police have released surveillance video of a possible suspect in the crime:

Police said at a press conference that after Martinez was stabbed, she managed to stumble to a Chinese restaurant where she collapsed. Surveillance video from the restaurant showed Martinez bleeding from her neck. Patrons run from the restaurant in an attempt to help Martinez. The restaurant’s manager told NBC Washington, “I scared. I don’t know what happened, and I just try to call the police.” Authorities have described Martinez as an “avid runner.” The attack is thought to have been random with police recovering a knife thought to have been used in the killing. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham told the media, “It is more likely a random act than anything else but we’re going to look at all possibilities.” Newsham added that investigators didn’t think a robbery was a likely motive. Logan Circle was described as a “very safe neighborhood” by the chief.

A single suspect is being sought by police. He has been described as a black male who was wearing a mustard colored long sleeve shirt that went to his thighs, dark, rolled up sweatpants, white socks and light colored sandals. Newsham said the suspect has a “distinctive” style of walking.

According to her Facebook page, Martinez was employed by FiscalNote, a technology management company. The company said in a statement, “The entire FiscalNote family is shocked and deeply saddened to learn that Wendy Martinez, our Chief of Staff, was killed last night. Wendy was an invaluable member of our team and a vibrant member of the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Wendy’s family and friends.” Martinez described the company in a July 2018 interview with The Bridge saying, “FiscalNote is a technology solution that is helping connect the world to its governments. We are revolutionizing the way organizations manage issues and interactions with all levels of government.”

On August 20, Martinez celebrated FiscalNote’s purchase of CQ Roll Call in a Facebook post. In an August 2016 post, Martinez wrote, “Happiness is the spiritual experience of living life with love, grace, and gratitude.”

Martinez said in her interview with The Bridge that, “After work, you’ll either find me running around the city or at my local (and favorite) studio in DC working up a sweat.” When asked about the best advice she has received, Martinez said, “Pay close attention to why a person is saying something. Often times, we focus on the tone and message of what is being said but fail to understand the motivation behind a person’s statement. Once you figure this out, the outcome of the discussion will be different.”

Martinez said on her LinkedIn page that she was a graduate of Georgetown University, the Harriet L. Wikes Honors College and the University of Florida. Prior to working at Fiscal Note, Martinez was employed by the Inter-American Development Bank and the Organization of American States. In describing herself on LinkedIn, Martinez called herself a “Forward thinker revolutionizing how organizations manage risks through data and technology.” Martinez added that she has regional expertise in Latin America and has worked with federal agencies, corporations and multilateral organizations.

The Washington Post reports that Martinez was a graduate of Georgetown University with a master of arts in Latin American studies as part of the class of 2012. The Post adds in their report that Logan Circle has a “relatively low crime rate.” A resident of the area who is also a jogger, Jessica Dillman, told the Post, “I’m trying to be safe, and it’s just scary, it’s scary for all of us.” Dillman also said that she ran with a knife. Another local jogger told NBC Washington, “As a runner, it’s pretty terrifying. You’d think running on lit streets, you would be safe, but that’s mind-boggling.”

