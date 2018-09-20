Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, Brett’s Wife, Receives Threats

Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, the wife of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, has received threats, some of them violent, according to The Wall Street Journal.

That report comes on the heels of lawyers for Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford saying that Ford has also received threats and has had to relocate with her family.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ashley Estes Kavanaugh Received Threats to Her Work Email Account, Reports Say

According to The Wall Street Journal, Brett Kavanaugh’s wife, Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, “received violent threats” after Blasey Ford came forward to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of attempted rape dating to their high school years in the 1980s. The Journal cited a “senior Trump administration official” for the report, and said the emails are being investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Ashley Estes Kavanaugh is a town manager in Chevy Chase, Maryland, a suburb of Washington D.C.

The Journal reports that the emails came to Ashley Kavanaugh’s work email, both from the same email account. “May you, your husband and your kids burn in hell,” said one email, according to WSJ. The other told her she should tell Brett Kavanaugh to “put a bullet in his … skull,” reported WSJ.

CNN reports that Brett Kavanaugh has also received threats. CNN quoted the emails as: “My condolences to you for being married to a rapist. Although you probably deserve it,” and “F*** YOU AND YOUR RAPIST HUSBAND.”

Christine Ford Blasey Has Also Received Threats

According to CNN, Christine Ford Blasey has also received threats. Ford’s lawyer, Debra Katz, wrote the Senate Judiciary Committee, “As you are aware, she has been receiving death threats, which have been reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and she and her family have been forced out of their home.” Ford’s lawyers have asked the committee to protect Blasey Ford’s safety if she testifies. Blasey Ford has two children and is married.

Ashley Kavanaugh Worked in the George W. Bush Administration

Both Brett and Ashley Kavanaugh served in the Bush administration and Bush nominated Brett M. Kavanaugh to the position he currently holds on the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington D.C. Trump revealed Kavanaugh as his pick for Supreme Court on July 9, 2018.

According to The Washington Examiner, “In 2004, Kavanaugh married presidential assistant Ashley Estes, who gave birth to their daughter, Margaret, 13 months later. The family lives in Chevy Chase, directly across the street from White House Counsel Dan Bartlett.”

You can watch video of the hearing here.

Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, the spouse of Brett Kavanaugh, has deep ties to the administration of George W. Bush as well. Her links to Bush go back to his days as Texas governor.

According to her LinkedIn page, Ashley Estes Kavanaugh worked as media relations coordinator for the George W. Bush Presidential Center from 2009-2010; worked as Director of Special Projects for the George W. Bush presidential Foundation from 2005 to 2009; was President George W. Bush’s personal secretary from 2001 to 2005; was an assistant in the White House from 2001 to 2005; and worked on the Bush-Cheney 2000 campaign from 1996 to 2000.

Her time with Bush dates to his work in Texas as governor there. She was assistant to Governor George W. Bush from 1996 to 1999. She attended the University of Texas at Austin from 1994 to 1997.

Her LinkedIn page says she is Town Manager, Section 5 of the Village of Chevy Chase, Maryland. A newsletter for the town reports, “She has lived in Section 5 on Underwood Street for the last ten years along with her husband, Brett, and their two daughters, Margaret and Liza.”