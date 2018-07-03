Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, Brett Kavanaugh’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brett Kavanaugh is on the short list of people that President Donald Trump is considering for the Supreme Court nomination. His wife, Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, has a prominent political history of her own. Here is everything you need to know about Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, Brett Kavanaugh’s wife.

1. Ashley Estes Kavanaugh Was Personal Secretary to President George W. Bush

Ashley Estes Kavanaugh served as the Personal Secretary to President George W. Bush, working in the White House at the same time as Brett Kavanaugh, before they were married. She was there from 2001 to 2005. She was also Bush’s personal assistant while he was Governor of Texas from 1996 to 1999 and for the Bush-Cheney Presidential campaign from 1996 to 2000.

She’s a native of Abilene, Texas and a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin. She graduated from UT in 1997, according to her LinkedIn profile.

2. She’s the Town Manager of a Small, Friendly Incorporated Municipality with One Restaurant

Today, Ashley is the Town Manager of The Village of Chevy Chase Section 5 in Maryland, according to her LinkedIn. The incorporated municipality was established in 1922 (but became an incorporated municipality in 1982.) According to the village’s website, it’s a small community of 227 houses and one restaurant, known for its tree-lined streets and friendly atmosphere.

In a story about Chevy Chase’s July 4 celebration, Ashley said the town party basically has everything you could want when you’re 10, including a parade, a firetruck, bounce houses, and pony rides.

Ashley Kavanaugh’s position is a non-partisan position, appointed by the Town Council.

3. The Bushes Attended Ashley & Brett Kavanaugh’s Wedding, Which Was Featured in a ‘Weddings of the Rich & Famous’ Column

Ashley and Brett Kavanaugh were married in 2004, when Brett was a United States Circuit Judge. President Bush and First Lady Laura Bush attended their wedding. In fact, their wedding was featured in a “Weddings of the Rich and Famous” column published in the Washingtonian. But ironically, their wedding was mentioned because the Bushes attended. “Sometimes the wedding guests are more famous than the bride and groom,” the author noted. The couple was married at Christ Church in Georgetown. Their wedding planner said it was the only wedding she planned where all the guests were in their seats 15 minutes early: “There’s no lollygagging when Secret Service are holding machine guns outside of the church.”

4. Ashley & Brett Kavanaugh Have Two Daughters

Ashley and Brett have been married since 2004. They have two daughters, Margaret and Liza. Their first daughter was born just 13 months after they were married.

5. According to Property Records, They Own Home & Property Worth More Than $900,000

Our collection of opinions by Judge Brett Kavanaugh is live. Check out Kavanaugh on abortion, gun rights, and administrative law, and see opinions by other Trump #SCOTUS picks at https://t.co/PEXniveAXi. pic.twitter.com/ucIjUBzGsB — Nw. U. L. Rᴇᴠ. (@NULRev) June 29, 2018

According to property records, the Kavanaughs own a home whose land value is worth more than $600,000, with an improvement value of nearly $300,000. In total, their property is worth more than $900,000. The home is a two-story house built originally in 1922.