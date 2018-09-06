Cory Booker Risks Senate Seat With Confidential Document in Kavanaugh Hearing

Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey has threatened to release a committee confidential document during the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The act would break Senate rules and put Booker at risk of being ousted from his office.

Sen. @CoryBooker: "I'm knowingly violating the rules. Sen Cornyn has called me out for it. I'm saying right now that I'm releasing committee confidential documents." Senator @JohnCornyn: "Running for president is no excuse for violating the rules of the Senate…" pic.twitter.com/A2pB19ENPP — CSPAN (@cspan) September 6, 2018

C-SPAN shared a video of Senator Booker explaining his reasoning. Booker explained, “For a person, the highest office in the land, for a lifetime appointment. We’re rushing through this before me and my colleagues can even read and digest the information.”

Judiciary committee chairman, Senator Chuck Grassley, interrupted Booker during this tangent. “Can I ask you how long you’re going to say the same thing three or four times?”

Booker responded: “I’m saying I’m knowingly violating the rules. Sen Cornyn has called me out for it. I’m saying right now that I’m releasing committee confidential documents.”

Sen. Cory Booker at Kavanaugh hearing says he is releasing email "about racial profiling" to "expose" that documents "being withheld from the public have nothing to do with national security." "I understand that the penalty comes with potential ousting from the Senate." pic.twitter.com/dIL8TsNsEP — ABC News (@ABC) September 6, 2018

Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas spoke up after Booker mentioned his name. He said, “Running for president is no excuse for violating the rules of the Senate, or of confidentiality of the documents that we are privy to. This is no different from the senator deciding to release classified information that is deemed classified by the executive branch because you happen to disagree with the classification decision.

That is irresponsible and outrageous. And I hope the senator will reconsider his decision because no senator deserves to sit on this committee or serve in the Senate if, in my view, if they decide to be law unto themselves and willingly flout the rules of the Senate and the determination of confidentiality in classification. That is irresponsible and conduct unbecoming a Senator.”

The document Booker was threatening to release is reportedly an email having to do with the issue of racial profiling. Booker says it has “nothing to do with national security.” The email was first discussed Wednesday night during Booker’s questioning of Kavanaugh. He was asking the judge about his opinions on racial inequality and Senator Booker referred to emails sent during Kavanaugh’s time working as a lawyer for President George W. Bush.

Senator Booker’s threat triggered support from fellow Democrats Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Richard Durbin (D-IL). Senate Democrats have repeatedly stated that the confirmation hearing should have been postponed, and pushed for records related to Brett Kavanaugh’s time in the White House be released.

(1/2) Senate Rule 29-5: "Any Senator, officer or employee of the Senate who shall disclose the secret or confidential business or proceedings of the Senate, including the business and proceedings …. https://t.co/N3ZsK1IZHB — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) September 6, 2018

(2/2) .. of the committees, subcommittees and offices of the Senate shall be liable, if a Senator, to suffer expulsion from the body; and if an officer or employee, to dismissal from the service of the Senate, and to punishment for contempt."https://t.co/N3ZsK1IZHB — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) September 6, 2018

As all of this was going on, White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah shared on Twitter the rules concerning the expulsion of a sitting Senator. He posted a link to a document of Senate rules. Shah quoted in his tweets: “Senate Rule 29-5: ‘Any Senator, officer or employee of the Senate who shall disclose the secret or confidential business or proceedings of the Senate, including the business and proceedings…. .. of the committees, subcommittees and offices of the Senate shall be liable, if a Senator, to suffer expulsion from the body; and if an officer or employee, to dismissal from the service of the Senate, and to punishment for contempt.'”

