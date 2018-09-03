Is Costco Open or Closed on Labor Day 2018?

Costco may have special hours on certain holidays, but, today, on Labor Day Monday 2018, the retail chain is not open. So, if you would like to go shopping for some bulk items at Costco today, you will just have to wait until tomorrow.

Other stores are open today, however. Some of the retailers that are fully operational include Macy’s, nearly all grocery stores, Sears, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Wayfair, Bloomingdales, and Walmart.

In addition to Costco closing its stores on Labor Day, there are other services and stores closed for the holiday as well. Federal offices are closed, along with most banks. The stock market is also not open. There is no mail delivery, nor is Fedex or UPS operational. Public libraries are closed for the day, as are state liquor stores in many states. For public schools that are all ready in session, there is generally no school either. Many schools do not start the school year until after Labor Day, though there have been an increasing amount of schools that start their year in mid to late August these days.

Costco should resume its normal schedules tomorrow, on September 4, 2018.

When it comes to finding restaurants open on Labor Day, there are so many to choose from. Most of your favorite chain restaurants remain open. These include most locations for Applebee’s, Boston Market, Burger King, Cracker Barrel, Dave & Buster’s, Papa John’s, Denny’s, Domino’s Pizza, Old Country Buffet, Dunkin’ Donuts, Five Guys Burgers, Houlihan’s, IHOP, In-N-Out, Panera, Krispy Kreme, Longhorn Steakhouse, Maggiano’s, Red Lobster, McDonald’s, The Melting Pot, Olive Garden, Golden Corral, Outback Steakhouse, Pizza Hut, Popeye’s, Steak ‘n’ Shake, Taco Bell, Waffle House, Wawa, Morton’s The Steakhouse, White Castle, Bob Evans, and Ruby Tuesday. There are also a ton of Mom and Pop places and individual restaurants that remain open, but be sure to check with the specific restaurant or location.

Recently, Ruby Tuesday restaurants have been shutting down across the country, so it’s important to check with your local restaurant to, not only make sure they are open for the holiday, but to also make sure they are still in business. Ruby Tuesday stores have been closing abruptly and have announced their closures with simple signs posted on the doors at the closed stores, according to APP. Some signs posted state, “This Ruby Tuesday location is closed. We are sorry for any inconvenience that this may have caused you and look forward to serving you in one of our other restaurants soon.”

According to Turn to 10, some employees have showed up at Ruby’s for work, only to find that they are out of business. In 2016, the company reported that they intended to close 100 stores over the next two years, in order to increase profitability. It looks like the company is staying true to its word.

Labor Day always falls on a Monday and, while many view the holiday as the end to summer each year, the official ending of the summer season is not until the third week of September. This year’s actual autumnal equinox falls on Saturday, September 22, 2018.