Are the Banks Open on Labor Day Monday 2018?

Labor Day Monday for 2018 falls on September 3rd, which means that there is no mail delivery. FedEx will not deliver, nor will UPS and USPS will not deliver packages either, though UPS’ Express Critical service is still available for the day. In addition, many finances are put on hold as well. Most banks are closed, though a few local branches may choose to stay open with holiday hours, so it may be best to check with your local branches for the most accurate information. Online banking and ATMs will of course remain open, though transactions such as transfers may not show up until the next day.

An example of a bank with limited hours for the holiday is Wells Fargo and it has been reported that some in-store branches of U.S. Bank will be open as well. Banks closed on the holiday include but are not limited to Bank of America, Capital One Bank, Chase Bank, Citibank, Citizens Bank, Fifth Third Bank, HSBC Bank, Huntington Bank, KeyBank, PNC Bank, TD Bank and Regions Bank. Find here a full list of banks open on the holiday via GoBankingRates. The Federal Reserve, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed today as well.

Credit unions, post offices, libraries and state liquor stores should be closed for the day. Any city, county, federal and state offices are closed, which means the social security office, DMVs and court proceedings are halted as well. Schools are also closed, as reported by Fortune.

Additional federal holidays, where bank hours are affected include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Independence Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and Memorial Day.

As far as transportation goes, check your local schedules for trains and buses’ holiday schedules. According to NJ.com, all supermarkets should be open, though some may operate on shortened hours for the day.

When it comes to television shows, a lot of programs assume their regular schedules, while others are on hold for the holiday.

While many view Labor Day as the end to summer, the official ending of summer isn’t until the third week of the month. This year’s autumnal equinox falls on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

So, why is Labor Day a federal holiday in the first place? Labor Day is not only observed in the United States, as it is held in Canada and other countries as well. The day is to celebrate working people and it annually lands on the first Monday in September. Other areas of the world celebrate Labor Day on May 1st because the Federation of Organized Trades and Labor Unions unanimously set May 1, 1886, as a national day of protest for an 8-hour work day, according to Britannica. Sometimes, people confuse Labor Day with Memorial Day, but Memorial Day falls at the end of May each year and often marks the beginning of the summer season to many, though it is not the official start to summer.

Labor Day always falls on the first Monday in September. In 2019, Labor Day will fall on September 2nd.