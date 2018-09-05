Don McGahn Is the Man Sitting Behind Brett Kavanaugh on Day 2

The Internet is still talking about Zina Bash, who sat behind Brett Kavanaugh during the first day of his confirmation hearing yesterday and now has been placed directly behind him so she’s tougher to see. But on Day 2 of the confirmation hearing, people are turning their attention to Don McGahn, who is dressed in colors that perfectly match Kavanaugh and is sitting behind him in plain sight for the second day of the hearing. Don McGahn is the White House Counsel, but he’s leaving his position very soon.

People Are Saying You Can Read the Room By Reading McGahn’s Expressions

People have been paying a lot of attention to McGahn today, now that Bash is more hidden from view.

“I believe in equality. Equality for all Americans, men and women, also regardless of race, ethnicity.” -Judge Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/pTRnBQhkLR — GOP (@GOP) September 5, 2018

Some people noted that McGahn appeared to be picking his ear during the testimony at one point.

But others have been focusing more on McGahn’s expressions during Kavanaugh’s testimony as a way to read the room and determine how things are going.

Focus on Don McGahn if you're watching the Kavanaugh hearings. He is the key to reading the room. — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) September 5, 2018

The face made while Kavanaugh is trying to explain the SCOTUS ruling of a Special Counsel and Criminal Subpoena.

Kavanaugh in fact demurred…”I cant give you an answer of that hypothetical issue.per the Canons”

He won’t answer the question if @POTUS can be indicted or subpoenaed pic.twitter.com/DLdALF2K1b — SpicyFiles (@SpicyFiles) September 5, 2018

Don McGahn looks like he’s popping a gasket behind Kavanaugh. Looks a bit worked up over Leahy’s questions. #BlockKavanaugh — JAnders #Resist 🐻🗽🏳️‍🌈💜 (@jamanders5468) September 5, 2018

Is Don McGahn hoping to get a few job offers today? pic.twitter.com/cFVbL8Csg4 — 🐝👊 C 🛡🏳️‍🌈 (@BlueWave_18n20) September 5, 2018

Some people say that McGahn is a “comforting presence” in the room.

I don't know about you, but I feel very comforted that totally-great-lawyer Don McGahn is sitting right behind Brett Kavanuagh. — Sarah Clapp (@SarahClapp) September 5, 2018

McGahn May Be Leaving His Position as White House Counsel After Kavanaugh’s Confirmation

The New York Times had reported that McGahn was a key witness in the Russia investigation and has given more than 30 hours of testimony in three interviews over the last ninth months. Shortly after the news was announced, President Donald Trump tweeted that McGahn would be leaving his position as White House counsel very soon. According to The New York Times, McGahn did not know that announcement was coming and it was a surprise to him. It’s not that McGahn didn’t want to leave, the Times clarified. He had discussed an intention to leave at some point in the future. But he didn’t know the tweet from Trump was going to happen. Trump later praised McGahn and said he wasn’t at all concerned about his testimony. “Don is an excellent guy,” Trump said.

White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

Trump said in his tweet that McGahn would leave after Kavanaugh is confirmed to the Supreme Court. Trump later tweeted that McGahn’s departure was not chaotic:

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner had NOTHING to do with the so called “pushing out” of Don McGahn.The Fake News Media has it, purposely,so wrong! They love to portray chaos in the White House when they know that chaos doesn’t exist-just a “smooth running machine” with changing parts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

Things haven’t always been perfect between the two. Trump was not happy that McGahn had not been able to stop Sessions from recusing himself from the Russian investigation.