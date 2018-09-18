When Does Stormy Daniels’ Book Come Out?

Stormy Daniels’ tell-all book took the Internet by storm on Tuesday, after The Guardian released excerpts from the book that provide graphic details about Daniels’ alleged affair with President Donald Trump. Now, everyone is wondering when they can get their hands on the memoir.

Full Disclosure is set to be released on October 2.

The book can be pre-ordered on Amazon here for $19.59. It is also available via Kindle for $14.99.

In Full Disclosure, Daniels compares Trump’s penis to a “dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart.” And on Tuesday, ‘Mario Kart’ and ‘toad’ were trending on Twitter as a result of this.

In an excerpt from the book, Daniels’ writes, “He knows he has an unusual penis. It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool. I lay there, annoyed that I was getting fu**** by a guy with Yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart… it may have been the least impressive sex I’d ever had, but clearly, he didn’t share that opinion.” Daniels goes on to say Trump’s penis was “smaller than average” but “not freakishly small.”

She also offers more details on her alleged affair with Trump during a golf tournament in 2006– something Trump has adamantly denied. Daniels writes in the book that Trump persuaded her to sign a $130,000 NDA the night before the election. Daniels is currently suing for the contract to be dissolved, saying Trump never signed it.

At another point, according to The Guardian, Daniels writes that she kept in contact with Trump after the golf tournament rendezvous in the hopes that he would get her on The Apprentice. She says Trump told her, “We’ll figure out a way to get you the challenges beforehand… And we can devise your technique… He was going to have me cheat, and it was 100 percent his idea.”

According to Elle, Daniels has been working on the book for ten years. On The View, she shared, “Everybody knows that a lot of the 60 Minutes [interview] was cut down for time and there were things I said in my interview that I really wanted people to know, that were important to me, that I didn’t get to say. So I was like, I’m going to write everything and include it and people can think what they want about me, but at least it’s the truth.”