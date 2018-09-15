WATCH: Rampant Looting Occurs at a Family Dollar Store in Wilmington

The worst of Hurricane Florence may be over for much of the Carolinas, but the effects of the category 1 hurricane are still being felt with intense flooding conditions and severe power outages.

A video of rampant looting at a Family Dollar store in Wilmington, NC, reflects chaos and panic as people are seen leaving the store with packs of Gatorade and bread, with debris strewn all over the street.

Watch the video below, tweeted by reporter Hannah Brewer:

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW— A Family Dollar in #WilmingtonNC is being looted. #HurricaneFlorence is causing chaos in this city @WFMY pic.twitter.com/QVlMfOkspq — Hannah Brewer (@hbrewernews) September 15, 2018

Following the reports of looting, the Wilmington Police Department released a statement on Twitter: “NEWS ALERT – We are aware of the looting occurring at the Family Dollar Store at 13th & Greenfield Sts, unfortunately management has asked not to intervene at this time.”

Wilmington residents have been hit particularly hard by the storm, with the Wilmington Police warning residents to stay off of the roads due to the conditions and the first fatalities of the storm occurring to a Wilmington woman and her child.

Please do not go out driving around unless absolutely necessary. Emergency crews are out trying to clear roads and flooded areas of debris. Visit https://t.co/jiJJSfcYcB to see all the roads that are currently closed. https://t.co/bIvP9p5z0D — Wilmington NC (@CityofWilm) September 15, 2018

Prior to the looting video, Brewer posted another video, this one to reveal the incredibly long lines of people waiting outside of a Harris Teeter grocery store in order to get more supplies.

Brewer tweeted, “I have never seen anything like this y’all. This is an hour and half long line to get into a Harris Teeter in # WilmingtonNC. They are only letting a certain number of people in at one time. It’s crazy how a natural disaster brings such chaos”

I have never seen anything like this y’all. This is an hour and half long line to get into a Harris Teeter in #WilmingtonNC. They are only letting a certain number of people in at one time. It’s crazy how a natural disaster brings such chaos @WFMY pic.twitter.com/bGpO4BHo3J — Hannah Brewer (@hbrewernews) September 15, 2018