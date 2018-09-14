Hurricane Florence Storm Surge: All the Photos & Videos You Have to See

Hurricane Florence has only just begun to wreak havoc along the Carolina coastlines, but already people are capturing absolutely shocking footage of the storm surges from the category 2 hurricane.

In certain parts of the North Carolina and South Carolina coastline (particularly the Wilmington, NC and Myrtle Beach, SC area), storm surges are predicted to be higher than ten feet. As The Weather Channel noted, storm surges of nine feet or higher could be catastrophic, powerful enough to move cars and cover the first floor of buildings.

According to the National Weather Service, storm surges occur when hurricane winds blow along the surface of the ocean and cause water to build up as the storm gets closer to the shoreline. The low pressure in the eye of storm then causes water to bulge further upward.

The NWS explains that waves then move on top of that surge and “cause even more damage by acting as battering rams to flooded structures… Water weighs about 1700 pounds per cubic yard, so it can easily demolish buildings. Surge undermines roads and foundations when it erodes material out from underneath them. It can also send salt water into the fresh drinking supply and drives potentially dangerous creatures inland to higher ground.”

With gusts upward of 110 MPH already battering the Carolina coastline, storm surges have already started to destroy homes and overflow onto roads. Combined with the predicted rainfall, it’s possible that flooding damages will pose as the greatest risk during Hurricane Florence’s reign.

Here are the craziest photos and videos of the storm surge from Hurricane Florence so far:

Videos & Photos of Hurricane Florence Storm Surges

#HurricaneFlorence still continues to barrel toward the coast of the Carolinas and is already causing storm surges on the Outer Banks. Here's video from Avon, N.C. as water breaches the dunes! (Video credit: Jason Cole Photography) https://t.co/xGpaSmoiBv pic.twitter.com/NUFsMCfv6f — 13News Now (@13NewsNow) September 13, 2018

Our Oriental, NC cam early this morning vs now. #StormSurge pic.twitter.com/tc3JWZv8zG — Mark Sudduth (@hurricanetrack) September 14, 2018

New Bern NC Time Capture from @hurricanetrack Feeds available thru his app at https://t.co/8JRdkKsT4y pic.twitter.com/ldw1KP7Vs2 — Steve (@DESteve) September 13, 2018

4 hour timelapse near Oriental, NC shows the quick water rise of the Neuse River due to storm surge from #Florence. https://t.co/1PGZ7grZnq pic.twitter.com/OWftw4ROSK — Jacob DeFlitch (@WxDeFlitch) September 14, 2018

#VIDEO: Dramatic moment as a photographer nearly gets swept away in storm surge as #HurricaneFlorence approaches North Carolina. https://t.co/P69hKlE2jJ pic.twitter.com/SYISgxO2hN — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) September 13, 2018

Storm surge triggered by Hurricane Florence has already flooded some North Carolina barrier island neighborhoods, as roads are inundated with water and as sand dunes are barely able to slow rising tides. Mark Strassmann is in Kitty Hawk, N.C. pic.twitter.com/h4HncXcnRZ — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 13, 2018

Residents on the coast are beginning to feel the impact of Hurricane Florence. Micheal Alfaro captured video of this storm surge in Topsail, just north of Wilmington, NC. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/o5mYx1HAw5 — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) September 13, 2018

Hurricane Florence: Carolinas brace for 'storm of lifetime' – live updates Florence is pushing towards a landfall and beginning to lash the central seaboard with damaging winds and storm surge Hurricane Florence tracker: where is the storm heading? Wha… https://t.co/FVUZXyyDSw pic.twitter.com/1izcToUlcJ — U.S. Reality Check🗽 (@USRealityCheck) September 13, 2018

Powerful waves crash into the Oceana Pier & Pier House Restaurant in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina as Hurricane #Florence bears down on the state. The latest updates on Hurricane Florence: https://t.co/qEkm1g6JiS pic.twitter.com/CQcn7g3ic0 — ABC News (@ABC) September 13, 2018

Evacuating off the barrier beach. Storm surge is getting deeper. #Florence pic.twitter.com/lkV0sqXSGK — Chris Gloninger NBC10 Boston (@ChrisGNBCBoston) September 13, 2018