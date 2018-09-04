Kathy Griffin to Tomi Lahren & Fox News: ‘Go F*ck Yourself’

Comedian Kathy Griffin shared some choice words for Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren on Tuesday, September 4. She directed a message to Lahren on Twitter, slamming her and Fox News after the network reportedly reached out to Griffin for an interview. The tweet reads:

“Dear @TomiLahren,

You and your network told me my career was over and that I was irrelevant. Now you want to interview me. Not only do I not want to waste my time with you, I’m too busy selling out shows on my US tour.

Go F*ck Yourself,

Kathy Griffin

Griffin included the content of a letter she reportedly received from Fox News, presumably from a producer. Griffin left out the name of the person who sent the note. It asked the comedian whether she would be willing to sit down with Tomi Lahren for “Fox’s upcoming subscription-based, digital streaming platform called Fox Nation. With this service, we are able to air interviews in their raw and unedited forms.” The sender then states that the crew is able to travel within the Los Angeles region to better accommodate Griffin for the interview.

Tomi Lahren wasted no time in responding. She quickly tweeted back at Griffin, writing, “Thought maybe you’d like to defend and discuss your Trump Derangement Syndrome on the most-watched cable news network. Guess not! Have a nice day.”

Griffin clapped back, pointing out that the interview would have been for the digital channel Fox Nation, and not specifically for the cable network. “Oh Tomi, you don’t even know the difference between digital and broadcast…again, if I’m irrelevant, why do you want to talk to me?”

In 2017, Kathy Griffin received swift condemnation after posting a picture of herself holding what looked like the severed head of Donald Trump. She deleted the post and shared a video apology in which she acknowledged that she “crossed the line” and that the image was “too disturbing.” But the damage was done. Griffin was fired by CNN, as Anderson Cooper’s co-host of the network’s New Year’s Eve show. Her American your was canceled. And she struggled to land future gigs.

She toured internationally after the incident. She told HBO’s Bill Maher that while overseas, “I was detained at every single airport. They scan your passport. They put me in a detention room. . . . There were times when they took my devices.” Griffin was reportedly also on Interpol’s international-criminals list.

Griffin has been performing back in the United States since June. Her show is called the “Laugh Your Head Off” tour, deliberating referencing the severed head photo. The comedian reportedly continues to include political commentary, and criticisms of President Trump, in her shows.