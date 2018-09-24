Kawhi’s Laugh: Best Memes & Twitter Reactions

Kawhi Leonard’s laugh is getting a lot of attention on Twitter following an interview for the Toronto Raptors’ media day on Monday, during which Leonard cracked a couple of jokes and had a few sarcastic remarks for the crowd.

Leonard, who isn’t known for his funny lightheartedness, was asked what he’d like people to know about himself and vaguely answered the question before cracking a joke.

Not only was this one of the rare times Leonard laughed during an interview, but fans were also taken aback by his laugh in general. Twitter immediately lit up with memes and reactions to the interview.

The memes were great:

For some reason Kawhi’s laugh reminded me of this pic.twitter.com/DMznkojmnW — Not My President (@KingFavre) September 24, 2018

when i heard Kawhi laugh pic.twitter.com/MDIlqj0uCw — raMEANa. (@Ramina1690) September 24, 2018

But the reactions were better. One user wrote: “I’ll pay someone $20 if they can spell the sound Kawhi makes when he laughs.”

Another claimed they had been “this why Kawhi don’t ever laugh, he obviously broke his laugh box a long time ago.”

“Kawhi tried to laugh and almost sprained his jaw. He aint laughed for real for real since 2009,” user Wee-Yum wrote.

I been laughing at Kawhi's laugh for like 3 hours straight now — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) September 24, 2018

Making Kawhi’s laugh my text tone — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) September 24, 2018

Kawhi laugh sound like he wanted to cry halfway in 😂

pic.twitter.com/UDEpCzCZLq — PALA (@PaIa_99) September 24, 2018

“Kawhi laughs like he’s killed someone with his bare hands” definitely the quote of #MediaDay 🤣 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) September 24, 2018

It’s like Kawhi’s uncle told him to laugh to be more relatable and he mustered everything he could inside himself to have an emotion. — Cam T (@CamTurnage) September 24, 2018

This nigga Kawhi really googled “How do you laugh?” last night and these were the results… pic.twitter.com/L5CrTYVJXe — Kylan (@AwwHELLToTheNaw) September 24, 2018

Another user wrote: “After hearing Kawhi Leonard laugh I would rather him go back to being quiet.”

Several people mentioned how scary they thought his laugh was. Barstool Sports wrote: “Kawhi Leonard’s laugh is something out of a goddamn nightmare,” and another user claimed that Leonard laughed “like a serial killer.”

Another user wrote: “Dude. Kawhi’s laugh is scary. Like how when a robot tries to mimick laughing for the first time.”

Kawhi laughs like a serial killer. https://t.co/co4PaqgcwO — Thelonious Martin™ (@KingThelonious) September 24, 2018

Wanna be terrified and never sleep ever ever ever again? Listen to Kawhi Leonard laugh… pic.twitter.com/CM3imwlFJa — The Great TPR (@TPRx11) September 24, 2018

Somebody took the time to play his laugh in slow motion, another person spliced it into a video with the Philadelphia Flyers mascot and a third person put his laugh on a loop.

LMAOOOOOO Kawhi’s laugh may be even funnier in slow motion pic.twitter.com/2Xr01JV5Pm — Harris👑 (@hzrris) September 24, 2018

combined the new flyers mascot with kawhi’s laugh. haunting. pic.twitter.com/nA2wMzA255 — Adrian Leiser (@APLeiser) September 24, 2018

The 2014 NBA Finals MVP was the No. 15 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and has made two All-Star games. He was has also been named All-NBA First Team twice.

