WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Cracks Joke, Shows Sarcastic Side at Raptors Media Day

NBA fans may be set to see a new side of Kawhi Leonard. Following his offseason trade from the San Antonio Spurs to the Toronto Raptors, everyone is curious what the future holds for the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

But at Raptors’ media day Monday, Leonard showed a side of himself to the media that we saw very rarely during his tenure with the Spurs – a sarcastic side. As TSN Sports (h/t Ball is Life) revealed, Leonard cracked a joke and even had a good laugh during his media session.

I think this may be the first time many fans have ever heard Leonard laugh, and it was pretty great. The 27-year-old was asked what he’d like people to know about himself and actually gave a pretty good answer before cracking a joke.

Kawhi Leonard Trade and Future Outlook

Speculation surrounding Leonard has run wild since the trade which sent him and Danny Green to the Raptors earlier this offseason. In return, the Spurs received All-Star DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick. The biggest question has been whether Leonard will remain with the Raptors longterm or opt out of his deal and become a free agent next offseason.

Leonard had previously made it known he wanted to go to Los Angeles, where he was born, and play for either the Lakers or Clippers. The most recent rumblings have been mixed, though, as some believe that to still be true and others think a longterm deal with the Raptors is realistic.

The 2014 NBA Finals MVP who was the No. 15 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft has made two All-Star games and been named All-NBA First Team twice. Prior to last season in which Leonard played just nine games, he posted back-to-back years of 21-plus points per game, including a 2016-17 campaign in which he averaged 25.5 points.

READ NEXT: Analyst Details How Clippers Can Land Kawhi Leonard Over Lakers

