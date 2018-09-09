Report: Les Moonves Stepping Down From CBS Amid Numerous Allegations of Sexual Assault

On the heels of a new damning report of a pattern of sexual harassment and sexual assaults, CBS chief Les Moonves is reportedly stepping down, according to CNN and other media.

This comes after he provided The New Yorker with a statement strongly denying any wrongdoing

“The appalling accusations in this article are untrue. What is true is that I had consensual relations with three of the women some 25 years ago before I came to CBS. And I have never used my position to hinder the advancement or careers of women. In my 40 years of work, I have never before heard of such disturbing accusations. I can only surmise they are surfacing now for the first time, decades later, as part of a concerted effort by others to destroy my name, my reputation, and my career. Anyone who knows me knows that the person described in this article is not me.”

CNN reported Sunday afternoon, shortly after Ronan Farrow’s follow-up to his bombshell story that Moonves had sexually assaulted a number of women including actor Illeana Douglas who came forward and spoke in great and graphic detail about his alleged assault and retribution that followed her rebuke of sexual harassment and assault.

CNN just reported that Moonves “will step down soon as part of a wide-ranging corporate settlement of a separate fight for control of CBS. The CBS board of directors is likely to announce the deal by Monday morning, according to two executives with direct knowledge of the matter. Lawyers were said to be putting the finishing touches on the settlement on Sunday.”

This is a developing story.