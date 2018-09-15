Lesha Murphy-Johnson & Her Baby Adam: A Tribute to the Hurricane Florence Victims

Lesha Murphy-Johnson and her baby boy, Adam, are among the victims whose lives were taken during Hurricane Florence.

Murphy-Johnson was in a house with her eight-month-old baby, Adam, as well as the baby’s father when a tree fell onto their Wilmington home. CNN reports that firefighters tried to lift the tree to save Murphy-Johnson and her baby but soon realized there was nothing to be done and instead knelt in a circle of prayer for the woman and her child.

Murphy-Johnson and her son were the first known casualties of the hurricane.

Mom and baby are among five killed in 'biblical' storm Florence as looters begin to raid abandoned homes and stores.Lesha Murphy-Johnson and her baby Adam (top right) were… https://t.co/XEvLvyDhcw — Dolly Loretta Russo (@dolly19631966) September 15, 2018

According to CNN, Murphy-Johnson and her son were declared dead on the scene, but Murphy-Johnson’s boyfriend sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.