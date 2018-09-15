Lesha Murphy-Johnson & Her Baby Adam: A Tribute to the Hurricane Florence Victims

Lesha Murphy-Johnson and her baby boy, Adam, are among the victims whose lives were taken during Hurricane Florence.
Murphy-Johnson was in a house with her eight-month-old baby, Adam, as well as the baby’s father when a tree fell onto their Wilmington home. CNN reports that firefighters tried to lift the tree to save Murphy-Johnson and her baby but soon realized there was nothing to be done and instead knelt in a circle of prayer for the woman and her child.
Murphy-Johnson and her son were the first known casualties of the hurricane.
According to CNN, Murphy-Johnson and her son were declared dead on the scene, but Murphy-Johnson’s boyfriend sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
