See the Map of Columbia Country Club, Christine Ford’s Home & Kavanaugh’s Home

During Christine Ford’s testimony, a map was shared that shows the homes of the people included in Ford’s testimony, and where their homes are located in relation to the Columbia Country Club. The map was shared with the media during the testimony also. The map shows Ford’s, Kavanaugh’s, Ingham’s, Smyth’s and Judge’s childhood homes in relation to the Columbia Country Club. Ford said that the home where she was assaulted wasn’t too far from the country club.

Here are some photos of the map from different angles:

THIS IS THE MAP: GOP's Mitchell just asked Blasey Ford about. They passed out copies to press. (Which, note were clearly ready for us but had not gone to Dems prequestioning.) pic.twitter.com/8pJ3Eg1Q3y — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) September 27, 2018

THE MAP Ford is being questioned about, shows 8.2 miles between the country club where the party was allegedly near and her house, Ford says she doesn’t rember how she got home pic.twitter.com/R42jJ4e2A6 — Eliza Collins (@elizacollins1) September 27, 2018

Press provided map of the homes in relation to country club of the people who Ford says were at the party pic.twitter.com/2fF8mKNWQq — Tessa Berenson (@tcberenson) September 27, 2018

Here’s a copy of the map Mitchell passed to Ford. pic.twitter.com/k8Lo5wWc86 — Melissa Quinn (@MelissaQuinn97) September 27, 2018

Update: We got the maps. They show the relative proximity of Kavanaugh and Ford’s homes, as well as Judge’s and two other alleged attendees and the country club Ford says the group was at. pic.twitter.com/ME1YYzqGJ4 — Elana Schor (@eschor) September 27, 2018

Mitchell asked Ford about the map during her testimony, which shows Blasey’s home was between 6.2 and 8.2 miles from the Columbia Country Club. Ford said she would confirm the homes she knows from the map, and confirmed that her own home was in the right location.

Ford testified today that she used to swim and dive at the Columbia Country Club in Maryland, and sometimes saw friends, including Mark Judge, there. She also said that she initially met Brett Kavanaugh at that country club.

In her original letter, Ford said the assault happened “in a suburban Maryland area home at a gathering that included me and four others” “not far” from the Columbia Country Club.

During the testimony, some Senators mentioned they didn’t have copies of the map, although the media were given copies.

Mitchell asked if it would be fair to say that someone drove her either to the party or back, and Ford said yes because she was 15 at the time. But no one has reminded Ford that they were the person who drove her, and she doesn’t remember who it was.