Mariann Edgar Budde: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde is playing a key role in John McCain’s funeral today. She is leading the Anthems in Procession, the Concluding Prayer, the Commendation, and the Blessing. Here is what you need to know about Budde.

1. She Was Elected Washington’s First Female Diocesan Bishop

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde is the diocesan bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington. In 2011, she was consecrated as the ninth Bishop of Washington in the Washington National Cathedral. She was elected as Washington’s first female diocesan bishop.

Before this, she served 18 years as rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Minneapolis.

She got her undergraduate degree at the University of Rochester, and her Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry from the Virginia Theological Seminary. She also wrote Gathering up the Fragments: Preaching as Spiritual Practice.

One of her more recent sermons at the Washington National Cathedral was on Christmas Eve 2017.

In an article for the Episcopale Diocese of Washington, she spoke about the question of whether the world really needs more Christian leaders.

She wrote: “The sad truth is that being a religious people in no way assures that we will be good people, kind, caring, generous, loving people, although that’s what every one of our faith traditions–and speaking as a Christian, certainly what I know Jesus wants those who feel called to follow him–to be. We are all far more complicit in the evils and hypocrisies we decry than we are comfortable admitting. There’s a gap between the aspirations of our faith and how most of live; for some, the gap is so wide as to create havoc and cruelty around them, all in the name of a loving God. Yes, it’s enough to make people of conscience and goodwill want to walk away or to stay away from religion entirely. Or to go deeper. To walk with even greater intention and commitment to personal and societal transformation that every spiritual tradition known to humankind calls us to.”

2. She’s Happily Married to Paul Budde & Loves Outdoor Adventures

According to her Facebook page, she’s happily married to Paul Budde. Her Facebook also reveals that she loves outdoor adventures. She recently shared a post about how much fun she had in New Foundland thanks to Pedal and Sea Adventures.

She told The Washington Post that her perfect day in D.C. would involve spending the day on her bicycle. She likes to bike through Rock Creek Park, the Capital Crescent Trail, and bike to work when she can.

She’s also spoken proudly about her mother on social media:

3. She Speaks Out on Political Issues, Such as Supporting Immigrants Separated from Their Families

Budde isn’t afraid to speak out on certain political issues. She shared a reading list from former President Barack Obama on Facebook and has also spoken out about immigrants who are separated from their families at the border.

She also spoke out about gun violence on Twitter:

Every day at #gc79 starting tomorrow morning we will be praying for those who have died in the epidemic of gun violence. I will be praying especially for 5 journalists killed in Annapolis last week and wearing a cross for them. #TheCrossLobby https://t.co/avuebh6WD3 — Mariann Budde (@Mebudde) July 4, 2018

30 mass shootings in the US in 2018. We are not helpless; we can prevent gun violence. Prayer is not enough. We must act. #PrayerAndPolicy pic.twitter.com/l2u8K3ufpf — Mariann Budde (@Mebudde) February 21, 2018

4. She Has Spoken Highly of John McCain Since He Passed

He forgave his captors and spoke well of his adversaries. https://t.co/MKo7JtW1UC — Mariann Budde (@Mebudde) August 26, 2018

Budde has spoken with praise about John McCain since he passed. She tweeted about how McCain forgave his captors and spoke well of his enemies.

She retweeted the tweet below from Jake Tapper, when he mentioned that the two people McCain requested speak at his funeral (Obama and Bush) had both defeated him in presidential runs.

The two people who defeated him in his presidential runs — https://t.co/aOfwiYwiEz — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 26, 2018

5. She Believes It’s OK To Be Controversial for What Is Right

“I dream of a church that isn’t afraid of being controversial in the service of what is right….I am proud of our church’s commitment to the way of love.” Maria Gonzalez, youth leader, speaking to the bishops. #GC79 pic.twitter.com/4HBJzLNPBj — Mariann Budde (@Mebudde) July 7, 2018

Budde encourages others to be controversial if it’s in the name of standing up for what is right, as you can see in the tweet above and below.