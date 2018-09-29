Jefferson Airplane Founder Marty Balin Dead at 76

Jefferson Airplane founder and lead singer and songwriter Marty Balin died in Tampa, Florida Friday. He was 76.

The Associated Press reported that Balin died on the way to the hospital. His cause and manner of death was not immediately known.

Balin, Grace Slick, Paul Kanter, Jorma Kaukonen, Jack Casady, and Spender Dryden launched their San Francisco-based folk-to-psychedelic-rock band with 1967’s “Surrealistic Pillow,” which a lot of 60 and 70-somethings are listening to, or reminiscing about, right now.

His wife Susan Joy Balin was by his side when he died.

Here’s what you need to know:

Balin’s Wife Susan Shared News of His Passing With Fans on Facebook

“With a heavy heart we share this sad news,” wrote Susan Joy Balin and family on Facebook.

“Marty had a historic career as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, and platinum and gold solo artist. Balin also enjoyed painting all his life. He painted vibrant, large-scale portraits of many of the most influential musicians and good friends Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, and Jerry Garcia, to name a few,” she wrote.

“Marty’s fans describe him as having had a substantial impact for the better of the world: “One of the greatest voices of all time, a writer of songs that will never fade, and founder of the quintessential San Francisco band of the sixties.” His music is known for being the soundtrack to all of life’s monumental moments.”

Balin Was Born in Ohio But Thankfully for a Generation, Grew up in San Francisco. Jefferson Airplane, Later a Starship, Was Birthed in the Bay Area Where Balin Helped lead the Psychedelic Music Scene

Born Martyn Jerel Buchwald in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Jan. 30, 1942, his parents Joe and Jean Buchwald moved the family to the Bay Area where he was raised.

Susan Joy Balin wrote that Balin is survived by Susan Joy Balin, daughters Jennifer Edwards and Delaney Balin, and stepdaughters Rebekah Geier and Moriah Geier.

On Facebook Balin wrote of her husband: “Marty and I shared the deepest of love—he often called it Nirvana—and it was. But really, we were all touched by his love. His presence will be within my entire being forever.”

And daughter Delany Balin said, simply: “Daddy was daddy.”

Bill Thompson, Balin’s roommate from the 1960s, and former manager of Jefferson Airplane and Jefferson Starship said the music scene of the day existed because of Balin.

“Marty was the one who started the San Francisco scene.”

Susan Joy Balin wrote that the Airplane began as a “folk-rock venture, came to epitomize the psychedelic scene …”

‘Surrealistic Pillow’ was named one of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time by Rolling Stone magazine and two songs from the album, “Somebody to Love” and “White Rabbit,” are among Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Songs of All Time.”

"You just never know what you might find at an antique store" "Fifty years young!" Marty Balin #rockandroll #vintage pic.twitter.com/oaYTOjIFYu — Marty Balin (@Marty_Balin) July 2, 2015

Balin’s soulful tenor proved a pivotal element of the group’s sound. He also wrote key compositions including “It’s No Secret” “Today,” “Comin’ Back To Me” “Plastic Fantastic Lover” “Share a Little Joke,” and “Volunteers.”

Paul Kanter was quoted by Balin’s family:

“Back in those days Marty was quite the businessman. He was the leader of the band on that level. He was the one who pushed us to do all the business stuff, orchestrating, thinking ahead, looking for managers and club opportunities. He was very good at it”.

At the end of 1978, after contributing several major hits including “Miracles,” “With Your Love,” “Count on Me,” and “Runaway” with Jefferson Starship, Marty left the band. In 1981, he released his first solo album, Balin, featuring two top hits, “Hearts” and “Atlanta Lady.”

“Balin’s solo career proved to be as successful as his past music endeavors,” the family said.

Reaction to Balin’s Passing From Friends & Fans Was Filled With Sadness & Gratitude. His Life & Career Were Storied

Jefferson Airplane were amazing. Extremely important. Always at the forefront of American activism. RIP Marty Balin. https://t.co/5vMKNq5BMm — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) September 28, 2018

Rolling Stone described Balin as a “struggling folk guitarist on the San Francisco scene”hooked up with Paul Kantner, a 12-string guitar player at a gathering. after meeting the 12-string guitarist at a folk music gathering. THye then hooked up with guitarist Jorma Kaukonen, bassist Jack Casady, drummer Skip Spence and singer Signe Toly Anderson and the band was born.

“To be any more than all I am

Would be a lie

I'm so full of love

I could burst apart

And start to cry” RIP Marty Balin 💔#MartyBalin #JeffersonAirplane pic.twitter.com/nBVSwelS6G — Feed Your Head (@side_trips_) September 28, 2018

In the 1966 debut, Rolling Stone wrote, “Jefferson Airplane Takes Off,” the band had fans and followers that caught gigs all over the “budding San Francisco rock scene, but became nationwide superstars in 1967 when Anderson left the group and was replaced by Grace Slick.” When “Surrealistic Pillow” was released.

RIP Marty Balin, the man behind some of the Jefferson Airplane/Starship’s most ethereal, yearning songs. https://t.co/McIkbo00tk — Noel Murray (@NoelMu) September 28, 2018

Wow, Marty Balin of Jefferson Airplane has died. Here's the thing: I was a Slick/Kantner guy. Or a Kaukonen/Casady guy. But I saw Marty play a benefit a couple of years ago and was blown away by how connected to the audience he was. Total professional. https://t.co/QqE5pf9PDl pic.twitter.com/aoF1n9hkxR — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) September 28, 2018

Balin co-wrote most of the songs on the album and his voice, a tenor sedative, was as memorable as Slick’s. Maybe more so. Jefferson Airplane played at Monterey Pop Festival, Woodstock and Altamont and it was at the latter, the scene of the infamous Hells Angels mayhem, Balin was beaten by the bikers after he tried to help fans.

“I woke up with all these boot marks all over my body,” he told Relix in 1993. “I just walked out there. I remember Jorma saying, ‘Hey, you’re a crazy son of a bitch.’”