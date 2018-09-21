‘AGT’ Finalist Michael Ketterer Arrested for Domestic Abuse

Michael Ketterer, the finalist who finished in fifth place on this season of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ was arrested for felony domestic violence, per a report by TMZ.

According to TMZ, Ketterer has already disputed the claim, calling it a “misunderstanding” after he and his wife got into a fight at a hotel room and the police were called. Ketterer says that his wife didn’t want to press charges but that police arrested him anyways.

The Los Angeles Police Department have confirmed to Heavy that Ketterer was charged for domestic violence under penal code 273.5a and held on $50,000 bail.

Penal code 275.5a states that “(a) Any person who willfully inflicts corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition upon a victim described in subdivision (b) is guilty of a felony, and upon conviction thereof shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for two, three, or four years, or in a county jail for not more than one year, or by a fine of up to six thousand dollars ($6,000), or by both that fine and imprisonment.”



TMZ reports that law enforcement sources have said the case will likely be downgraded from a felony to a misdemeanor because of how minor Ketterer’s wife’s injury was: a “visible red mark,” though it’s unclear where that mark was on her body.

Here’s what you need to know.

Ketterer & His Wife, Ivey Ketterer, Have Six Children Together

Ketterer and his wife, Ivy Ketterer, have one biological daughter together as well as five adopted sons, one of whom has cerebral palsy.