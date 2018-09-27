LISTEN: Orrin Hatch Calls Ford an ‘Attractive’ & ‘Pleasing’ Witness

Orrin Hatch is under fire after calling Christine Blasey Ford an “attractive” and “pleasing” witness during Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing confirmation.
Kate Irby wrote on Twitter: “Hatch just called Ford an ‘attractive witness.’ Asked to elaborate what he meant, he said ‘she’s pleasing.'”
Irby then follows up her tweet with another, claiming she has audio of the comment. She said his comment was made in front of a “gaggle of reporters,” and that she “couldn’t believe he just said that.”
Hatch’s deputy chief of staff and communications director Matt Whitlock sent out several tweets to clarify Hatch’s remark, stating: “Hatch uses ‘attractive’ to describe personalities, not appearances. If you search his past quotes you’ll see he’s used it consistently for years for men and women he believed has compelling personalities.”
Whitlock actually wrote the same tweet over and over again while responding to different people on Twitter.
Elana Schor wrote a follow-up tweet, stating: “Hatch said it’s too early gauge Ford’s credibility but told me she is “a good witness. She’s articulate. She’s an attractive person.” (Attractive, in context, did not sound like a reference to looks.) But don’t forget, Hatch is among Kavanaugh’s biggest backers.”
