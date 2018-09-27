Richard Blumenthal’s Wife & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Richard Blumenthal has been married to his wife, Cynthia, for over three decades. The couple has four children: Claire, David, Michael, and Matthew Blumenthal.

Richard Blumenthal’s net worth sits close to $70 million, according to Roll Call’s Wealth of Congress study. Much of his net worth is generated from his wife Cynthia’s side of the family, whose father is Peter Malkin, an incredibly successful business investor.

Here’s what you need to know about Blumenthal’s wife and children:

1. His Wife is the Daughter of a Wealthy Real Estate Investor & The Two Own a $2.5 Home

Cynthia Malkin is the daughter of Peter Malkin, the chairman emeritus of Empire State Realty Trust, which owns a number of buildings across New York City including the Empire State Building. Cynthia’s brother Anthony Malkin became president and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust in 2013.

According to the Connecticut Post, Richard and Cynthia own a home in Greenwich, Connecticut which is valued at $2,457,840. The home is nearly 5,700 square feet, has 13 rooms, and is located a short distance from Cynthia’s parents’ home, where the two were married.

2. He Met His Wife When Cynthia Was Still a Teen; The Two Started Dating When She Started College at Harvard

According to the Hartford Courant, Richard and Cynthia met at a party in Greenwich, where 16-year-old Cynthia was accompanied by her parents. The two were paired up together in a game of tennis, but didn’t see each other again until years later at Cynthia’s cousin’s wedding, where they started to date after Cynthia began attending Harvard University.

The two of them became engaged during Cynthia’s senior year at Harvard, and they were married the following year when she was 21 and he was 36. The wedding took place at Cynthia’s parents’ home, according to The New York Times.

3. Richard Was So Uncomfortable With Cynthia Still Being in School That He Turned Around & Left Quickly After Their Tennis Game

According to the Hartford Courant, although the two are happily married now, Richard Blumenthal walked away almost immediately after finding out Cynthia’s age when they first met.

Cynthia told the Hartford Courant that, after the tennis game that the two played together, Richard walked with her back across the lawn. She told Richard she was still in school, and he asked her “graduate school?”, to which she replied “No, not exactly.” When she told him she was still in high school, he politely excused himself and left.

“He said, ‘It’s been very nice to meet you,’ and poof, he was gone,” she told the Hartford Courant. She says she still laughs when she remembers her future husband’s reaction to her confession.

4. His Son, Matthew, is Running For State Representative For Connecticut’s 147th District

Matthew Blumenthal is the eldest son of U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Matthew filed paperwork to run for the state House of Representatives 147th district earlier this year. His father represented the 145th district years ago — he was elected a year before Matt Blumenthal was born.

Matthew Blumenthal is a graduate of Harvard University and Yale Law School who joined the Marine Corps Reserve and led a rifle platoon in Afghanistan in 2011, according to Stamford Advocate.

He was a trial lawyer before running for office, and helped “supervise a Yale law clinic that fights the Trump Administration’s assaults against the most vulnerable Americans, the environment, and the rule of law,” according to his Facebook profile.

His son David studies at Georgetown Law. In a comment of the picture above, Richard’s daughter Claire Blumenthal wrote: “All my favorite brothers!!”

5. David Blumenthal, Richard’s Brother, is an Academic Physician & Health Care Policy Expert

David, Richard’s brother, is well-known as the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology during early implementation of the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act provisions on “meaningful use,” according to Wikipedia.

“By many reports, he succeeded in putting in place one of the largest publicly funded infrastructure investments the US ever made in such a short time period, in any field,” Wikipedia states.

David was a professional staff member to the US Senate Committee on Human Resources health and scientific research subcommittee in the late 1970’s, before becoming the chief of the Health Policy Research and Development unit at Massachusetts General Hospital in 1991. He was a national correspondent for the New England Journal of Medicine since 2002, and was named by Modern Healthcare as the most influential physician executive in the U.S.

David is married to Ellen Gravitz Blumenthal and has two children with his wife.

