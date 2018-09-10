Is Oscar De La Hoya Seriously Running for President?

Boxing legend Oscar de la Hoya might just follow in Donald Trump’s footsteps in the coming years: to TMZ, he revealed that he’s seriously considering a run for president in 2020.

He said, “I am actually very, very serious and I strongly feel that if a Kanye West can do it and announce and maybe tease the world that he would maybe one day wanna run for president, why not me?”

Of course, Kanye West hasn’t ever run for president. But de la Hoya is taking it one step further than it seems West ever has: he’s already set up an exploratory team to see if the people would be interested in a de la Hoya presidential administration.

Oscar De La Hoya just confirmed on TMZ live that he's going to run for president — Vince Valholla (@VinceValholla) September 10, 2018

He said, “I’ve had literally, over the years, ever since I became a professional in boxing, I’ve had millions of people tell me, ‘Look, why don’t you represent? Why don’t you stand up and have a bigger voice?’ And obviously the biggest voice you can have is being president.”

De la Hoya said that he will make the decision pending what he finds out from this exploratory committee.