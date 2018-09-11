Will Hurricane Florence Hit Raleigh Durham NC? When?

Hurricane Florence is heading toward North Carolina’s coast, but will the storm hit Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina? If so, when?

The National Weather Service page for Raleigh-Durham, NC reports the possibility of hurricane conditions on Thursday night (September 13, 2018) and Friday for Raleigh-Durham.

You can see latest radar images for the hurricane here. Get the latest spaghetti model plots here. See the hourly forecast for Raleigh, North Carolina here. See satellite imagery of the weather patterns over Raleigh here.

Here’s a listing of important hurricane related information/contacts for Raleigh, NC. According to NCDOT, “The storm is expected to make landfall near Wilmington on Thursday with impacts starting Wednesday.”

“We face three critical threats from Florence: ocean surge along our coast, strong winds, and inland flooding from heavy rain,” Gov. Cooper said. “Wherever you live in North Carolina, you need to get ready for this storm now, and you need to evacuate if asked to.” You can see a listing of counties that ordered evacuations as of September 11, 2018. Wake County was not among them.

The NWS hazardous weather outlook for central North Carolina reports the following:

Hazardous weather is not expected on Tuesday. However, Wednesday through Monday, “Hurricane Florence is forecast to be a very powerful, major hurricane on its approach to the coast of the Southeast U.S. late Wednesday through early Friday. The associated risk of life-threatening impacts well inland into central North Carolina,

including damaging wind, tornadoes, and prolonged, extremely heavy rainfall, is increasing.”

What of people living in the central part of the state? “Residents of central North Carolina are strongly encouraged to take time now to put together emergency kits and an emergency plan of how best to protect family and pets. Continue to closely monitor

the progress and latest forecasts of Hurricane Florence.”

According to the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office, “Inland flooding is the most deadly and serious threat Hurricanes bring to inland areas of #NCwx.” NWS presented this information about Hurricane Florida and its potential for inland flooding:

HURRICANE FLORENCE IS A POWERFUL CATEGORY 4 STORM AND IS FORECAST TO REMAIN A MAJOR HURRICANE ON ITS APPROACH TO THE COAST OF THE SOUTHEASTERN U.S. WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY. THE ASSOCIATED RISK OF LIFE- THREATENING IMPACTS WELL INLAND INTO CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING DAMAGING WIND, TORNADOES, AND PROLONGED, EXTREMELY HEAVY RAINFALL, IS INCREASING. EVERYONE IS STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO CONTINUE TO CLOSELY MONITOR THE LATEST FORECAST AND TO ENSURE THEIR EMERGENCY KITS AND HURRICANE PLANS ARE IN PLACE. MAKE A PLEDGE TO PREPARE NOW, COMPLETE AN EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS PLAN, MAKE OR UPDATE YOUR EMERGENCY KIT, AND BE AN EXAMPLE BY SHARING YOUR PREPAREDNESS STORY WITH FAMILY, FRIENDS, NEIGHBORS, AND CO-WORKERS. BE SURE TO ACCOUNT FOR YOUR PETS, AS MOST LOCAL SHELTERS DO NOT PERMIT THEM. FINALLY, BE SURE TO PUT THE PLAN IN WRITING FOR YOU AND THOSE YOU

CARE ABOUT. THINGS YOU CAN DO BEFORE A STORM THREATENS INCLUDE ASSESSING YOUR HOME’S LANDSCAPING AND ASSESS THE THREAT FROM FALLING TREES. TRIM BACK ANY DEAD LIMBS AS WELL AS LARGE OVERHANGING BRANCHES. PICK UP ALL LOOSE OBJECTS AROUND THE HOUSE INCLUDING LAWN FURNITURE, GRILLS, AND POTTED PLANTS. LASTLY HAVE A PLAN OF WHERE TO SEEK SHELTER IN

YOUR HOME IF HIGH WIND THREATENS YOU. TALK WITH YOUR FAMILY AND LET EVERYONE KNOW WHERE YOUR PREDETERMINED SAFE ROOM IS IN YOUR HOME. INTERIOR HALLWAYS, CLOSETS AND BATHROOMS ARE THE SAFEST LOCATIONS. ALWAYS STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS AND EXTERIOR DOORS. INLAND FLOODING IS THE MOST DEADLY AND SERIOUS THREAT HURRICANES BRING TO INLAND AREAS OF NORTH CAROLINA. IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO DETERMINE IF YOU LIVE IN AN AREA AT RISK OF FLOODING. IF YOUR YARD OR NEARBY ROADS AROUND YOUR HOME FLOOD DURING ORDINARY THUNDERSTORMS, THEN YOU ARE AT SERIOUS RISK OF FLOODING FROM TORRENTIAL TROPICAL

RAINFALL. THOSE LIVING NEAR CREEKS, STREAMS AND DRAINAGE DITCHES SHOULD ALSO CLOSELY WATCH WATER LEVELS. REMEMBER, EXTREME RAINFALL EVENTS BRING EXTREME FLOODING TYPICALLY NOT EXPERIENCED IN THE PAST. DURING EXTREME EVENTS EVEN THOSE AREAS WHICH NORMALLY DO NOT FLOOD ARE AT RISK. ONE OF THE MOST DEVASTATING STORMS IN OUR STATE’S HISTORY, HURRICANE MATTHEW IN OCTOBER 2016, GENERATED RECORD FLOODING ACROSS MUCH OF THE COASTAL PLAIN OF NORTH CAROLINA, CLAIMED 28 LIVES, AND LEFT THOUSANDS HOMELESS AND ENTIRE TOWNS UNDER WATER.

IN SEPTEMBER 1999, SIMILAR INLAND FLOODING OCCURRED WITH HURRICANE FLOYD, WHICH CLAIMED 35 LIVES IN NORTH CAROLINA. OVERALL, MOST HURRICANE DEATHS OVER THE PAST 30 YEARS HAVE BEEN THE RESULT OF FLOODING, MANY OF WHICH HAVE OCCURRED IN AUTOMOBILES AS PEOPLE ATTEMPT TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. ALWAYS STAY AWARE OF ROAD CONDITIONS AND MAKE SURE YOUR ESCAPE ROUTE IS NOT BECOMING FLOODED BY HEAVY RAIN OR IMPASSABLE FROM DOWNED TREES AND POWER LINES. NEVER ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOWING WATER; INSTEAD, REMEMBER TO TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN. THE REASON THAT SO MANY PEOPLE DROWN DURING FLOODING IS BECAUSE FEW OF THEM REALIZE THE INCREDIBLE POWER OF WATER. A MERE SIX INCHES OF FAST-MOVING FLOOD WATER CAN KNOCK OVER AN ADULT. IT TAKES ONLY TWO FEET OF RUSHING WATER TO CARRY AWAY MOST VEHICLES. THIS INCLUDES PICKUPS AND SUVS.

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina Extended Forecast

645 am… Latest rainfall forecasts indicate 10-15 inches of rain is expected to fall from Hurricane Florence across eastern portions of NC with localized amounts approaching 20 inches. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/briVCgt3j4 — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) September 11, 2018

This is the extended forecast for Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, starting with September 11, 2018:

Today September 11, 2018

“A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

Tonight

“A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

Wednesday

“A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

Wednesday Night

“A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

Thursday

“Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

Thursday Night

“Hurricane conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.”

Friday

“Hurricane conditions possible. Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.”

Friday Night

“Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.”

Saturday

“Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.”

Saturday Night

“A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.”

Sunday

“A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.”

Sunday Night

“A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.”

Monday

“A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.”