Renate Schroeder: Why Was She Mentioned in Brett Kavanaugh’s Yearbook?

Renate Schroeder Dolphin is a woman who was referenced by name in Brett Kavanaugh’s yearbook, according to a new report by The New York Times.

The term “Renate Alumnius”, which is referenced in Kavanaugh’s yearbook blurb, isn’t the only time Shroeder was mentioned in the yearbook: The New York Times reports that “Renate” or “Renate Alumnius” is mentioned 14 times throughout the yearbook by different classmates of Kavanaugh.

A statement by Kavanaugh’s lawyer read, “Judge Kavanaugh was friends with Renate Dolphin in high school. He admired her very much then, and he admires her to this day. Judge Kavanaugh and Ms. Dolphin attended one high school event together and shared a brief kiss good night following that event,” the statement continued. “They had no other such encounter. The language from Judge Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook refers to the fact that he and Ms. Dolphin attended that one high school event together and nothing else.”

In a statement to The New York Times, Schroeder confirmed that she not only had no idea about this shared yearbook phrase, but that she never kissed Kavanaugh. “I think Brett must have me confused with someone else, because I never kissed him,” she said in a statement via her lawyer.

Here’s what you need to know.

Kavanaugh & Several Classmates Mentioned Being ‘Renate Alumni’ in Their Yearbooks

There are Some Pretty Bizarre (Telling?) Comments on Brett Kavanaugh’s High School Yearbook https://t.co/5oUFOqs0Ir pic.twitter.com/lt3nFvEi3a — Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 18, 2018

While Kavanaugh was at Georgetown Prep, Schroeder was a student at an all-girls Catholic School nearby. Two of Kavanaugh’s classmates told The New York Times that the “Renate Alumni” joke was related to “unsubstantiated boasting about their conquests” at the time.

Sean Hagan, one of Kavanaugh’s former Georgetown Prep classmates, said of the “Renate Alumnius” comment, “They were very disrespectful, at least verbally, with Renate. I can’t express how disgusted I am with them, then and now.”

According to The New York Times, Schroeder only learned about this inside joke a few days ago. In a statement, she said, “I learned about these yearbook pages only a few days ago. I don’t know what ‘Renate Alumnus’ actually means. I can’t begin to comprehend what goes through the minds of 17-year-old boys who write such things, but the insinuation is horrible, hurtful and simply untrue. I pray their daughters are never treated this way. I will have no further comment.”

Schroeder Was One of the 64 Women Who Vouched for Kavanaugh’s Character in a Sept. 14 Letter, Prior to Her Knowledge of the Joke

Yale Law School students fill a hallway sitting in silent protest over allegations that Brett Kavanaugh assaulted at least 2 women. pic.twitter.com/uxUwKoZkCT — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) September 24, 2018

Schroeder was one of the 64 women who signed a letter addressed to Sens. Chuck Grassley and Dianne Feinstein, vouching for Kavanaugh’s behavior during his high school years.

The letter reads,

We are women who have known Brett Kavanaugh for more than 35 years and knew him while he attended high school between 1979 and 1983. For the entire time we have known Brett Kavanaugh, he has behaved honorably and treated women with respect. We strongly believe it is important to convey this information to the Committee at this time. Brett attended Georgetown Prep, an all-boys high school in Rockville, Maryland. He was an outstanding student and athlete with a wide circle of friends. Almost all of us attended allgirls high schools in the area. We knew Brett well through social events, sports, church, and various other activities. Many of us have remained close friends with him and his family over the years. Through the more than 35 years we have known him, Brett has stood out for his friendship, character, and integrity. In particular, he has always treated women with decency and respect. That was true when he was in high school, and it has remained true to this day. The signers of this letter hold a broad range of political views. Many of us are not lawyers, but we know Brett Kavanaugh as a person. And he has always been a good person.

READ NEXT: Leland Keyser: Woman Doesn’t Remember Being at Party With Ford & Kavanaugh