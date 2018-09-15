Rescues Ongoing as Florence Flood Waters Rise [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

He’s alright. And the kitten is too, but the video of Robert Simmons and his weeks-old tabby being rescued from flood waters in North Carolina have captured the hearts of many.

While covering rescue operations, News & Observer journalists in a small jon boat were about to head back to the newsroom when they came across this scene. Reporter Andrew Carter explained in a series of tweets, and then a full story Saturday, The scene was recorded by videographer Travis Long.

“Meet Robert Simmons. Was stuck in his house since last night, when floodwaters began to rise in New Bern. A boat came and rescued him just now. He was sad to leave his father but left with his kitten hugging his neck. Cat’s name: Survivor, Simmons said.”

Meet Robert Simmons. Was stuck in his house since last night, when floodwaters began to rise in New Bern. A boat came and rescued him just now. He was sad to leave his father but left with his kitten hugging his neck. Cat’s name: Survivor, Simmons said. #HurricaneFlorence2018 pic.twitter.com/vRR3lANDJe — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) September 14, 2018

Carter explained that, “For those wondering, Robert wanted his father to leave on the boat, too. But his father wanted to stay behind. There was probably about a half-mile of waist-deep water between their place and the street that led out of the neighborhood.

This video from @vizjourno takes you into the scene (and the floodwaters) of what we experienced in New Bern yesterday. Also captures the heartbreak of Robert Simmons after he’s rescued from his home. Please watch and see what folks are dealing with here.”

All Creatures Great & Small Need Help

This little guy was trapped under the stairs in a house, I’m told, in standing water. He’s been shivering but seems to be doing better now that he has a towel. #HurricaneFlorence2018 pic.twitter.com/vzndu3XA1M — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) September 15, 2018

Like an animal shelter where dozens and dozens of animals were in immediate danger as the roof of the flooded pound was giving way. Again, the Raleigh-based News & Observer covered the story.

“The Carteret County Humane Society was taking on water. Its roof was collapsing. The shelter needed immediate help to evacuate 123 dogs and cats along with three staff members,” the paper was told Friday evening. Overnight, all the animals and staff were recused.

Incredible scene here now outside of Kinston, where several people are rescuing dogs from a flooded kennel. Really powerful, emotional scene. #HurricaneFlorence2018 pic.twitter.com/sWlytrNsmQ — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) September 15, 2018

Saturday, these images came from reporter Carter of ongoing pet rescues, from a flooded kennel and homes.

Rescuers Search the Flooded City of New Bern

As night fell Friday, rescuers searched the waters for anyone stranded or in need in New Bern.

Come Saturday morning, Sept. 15, North Carolina National Guardsmen and the Greenville Fire Department swift water team went door-to-door.

That was in hard-hit New Bern Thursday. Miles away and a day later, as the rains continued, the stranded were all over.

Rains Continue Raising Rivers, Covering Roads & Bring Flash Floods & Mud & Land-Slides

Flooding up to an emergency vehicle’s headlights here in Jacksonville NC #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/y8RSw6YmvO — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) September 15, 2018

Officials and meteorologists have long been warning that rising flood waters in rivers would be of particular concern bringing flash floods and mud and land-slides. As now Tropical Storm Florence moves at a pounding crawl, heavy rains and gusty winds mean a million without power, and roadways closed that are, literally, under water.

Heavy rain threats from #florence may cause MAJOR flooding along the Yadkin River at College Station by Monday. Views here are at Tanglewood Park Saturday Sept. 15th. track the storm & river levels with us here: https://t.co/W5A3vjMkKi @WXII @laniepope_wxii pic.twitter.com/gqD7bIpAch — Michelle Kennedy (@michellewxii12) September 15, 2018

North Carolina Gov. Cooper Saturday urged residents to stay out of harm’s way explaining Florence is more dangerous today than it was a day ago.

#Florence flooding is gonna get real here soon pic.twitter.com/jNOaUhkNJB — The Great Paulie (@notoriouspaulie) September 15, 2018

“The flood danger from storm is more immediate today than when it made landfall 24 hrs ago. We face walls of water. More ppl now face a threat than when the storm was offshore. Flood waters are rising, & if you aren’t watching for them, you are risking life.”

Thousands of Rescue Workers are in the Carolinas Including ‘High Water’ Rescue Teams & the Cherokee Nation’s Special Ops Water Rescue Team

Marines, gearing up their seven tons to help with rescue operations for #FlorenceHurricane2018 pic.twitter.com/jVEjj6KjAn — HansNichols (@HansNichols) September 15, 2018

The Cajun Navy, the National Guard, first repsonders from states nearby and a 1000 miles away are on the ground.

Watch: 'Cajun Navy' Pulls Off Heroic Rescue in the Midst of Hurricane Florence https://t.co/kgIJvoFEMi — RobertsonFamilyValue (@RobFamilyValues) September 15, 2018

“The @3dESC is leading @FtBraggNC-based relief efforts during Tropical Storm Florence. The high water rescue teams, collectively known as Task Force Truck, includes @18thFABrigade @20thEngBrigade @82ndABNDiv and will soon include @101stAASLTDIV and @10MTNDIV”

The Cherokee Nation sent an eight-man special operations water rescue team, boats, ATVs and its new search and rescue truck to North Carolina Thursday to help with potential relief efforts from Hurricane Florence rainfall. The Cherokee Nation also has three emergency management team members in North Carolina.

#FLORENCE Update:

-800,000 people without power

-20,000 in 150+ shelters across the state

-rescues underway

-expect flooding and landslides tonight til Monday pic.twitter.com/VNJztYerBR — ABC 13 News – WSET (@ABC13News) September 15, 2018

Emergency Management Officials Hope Residents Will Keep an Eye on Flooding Nearby

#NCNG Major General Gregory Lusk: More NCNG soldiers and airmen have been sent to help with rescue efforts that were on standby. Important to note that there are a significant amount of assets ready to deploy to affected areas. #ncwx #FlorenceNC #HurricaneFlorence — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 15, 2018

And as rescues continue for the stranded, and tens of thousands in shelters, keeping track of the flooding, knowing where flash floods are occurring, is important especially as emergency management officials say people should stay put; it’s just not safe yet to venture out.

Due to prolonged, heavy rainfall, flooding is likely across portions of NC. For the current river forecasts & potential impacts, you can visit https://t.co/ueZuXxsIVt. River forecasts are dependent on where the heaviest rain falls & changes to river forecasts are expected. pic.twitter.com/i9gmP9alGU — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 15, 2018

Reporters Doing Their Part in Rescues

Journalists are not just covering the stories in their communities as Tropical Storm Florence continues its assault, they are part of the story.