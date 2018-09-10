WATCH: Cheerleader Beats Down ‘Bully’ in Viral Fight Video

A video captured the moment a high school cheerleader beat down a “bully” who challenged her to a fight and then sucker-punched her, sparking a wild brawl that lasted several seconds. The video of the cheerleader, identified as Savannah Sprague, and an unidentified girl fighting was posted to Twitter by Sprague’s sister, Sierra Sprague, on September 8.

“So my little sister got in a fight tonight and i don’t think i’ve ever been more proud,” Sierra Sprague tweeted. “With her phone in her hand & everything lmao THATS MY MF SISTER LETS GOOOOOOO.” The incident occurred in Concord, California.

You can watch the viral video, which has been viewed more than 8 million times on Twitter, below:

so my little sister got in a fight tonight and i don’t think i’ve ever been more proud 😂😂 with her phone in her hand & everything lmao THATS MY MF SISTER LETS GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/8Bpxc30d0Z — sierra sprague (@sierrasprague) September 8, 2018

In the video, the girl can be heard asking Savannah, who was wearing her cheerleading uniform and sitting with other members of her team, “do you want to fight?” Savannah responds, “nobody wants to fight. Nobody speaks on you guys. Nobody talks about you guys.” The other girl then approaches Savannah and Savannah can be heard saying, “get your finger out of my face,” as she points at her.

The other girl then asks Savannah what she is going to do, and Savannah responds, “I’m not going to fight, because I don’t want to fight you.” After the other girl pushes her, Savannah tells her, “don’t f*cking touch me.” The other girl then swings and hits Savannah, causing the cheerleader to lunge back at her and hit her several times. The video then shows the two girls hitting each other and wrestling for several seconds while other students cheer them on. The video ends with students reacting to the fight, including one who looks into the camera and says, “I love watching rumbles.”

A longer version of the video shows more of the fight, with some claiming the “unedited” video shows that the other girl also landed some shots:

The other teen has not been identified. She posted the “unedited” video on Twitter on her account, @babyjaxoo, and retweeted several people supporting her. “Looking at this video it was a tie now. If it wasn’t ole girls sister wouldn’t have went out her way not to post the whole thing,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “That cheerleader did not beat her ass . If anything it was a fair fight . I’m only commenting cuz I’m sick of seeing the video and her bragging she whooped ass like sis didn’t get wit her towards the end.” And a third said, “Didn’t take no L 🤣🤣 are we watching the same fight nobody won they both had great moments stand up skinny girl was winning but she should’ve stay up cuz she got f*cked up on the ground so TIE fight again.”

But others said the video still showed the cheerleader winning.

“She like triple her size and fighting someone who didn’t wanna fight so yeah the big girl still took a L,” one person wrote. Another said, “the girl in the yellow still lost.” Sierra Sprague wrote to the other girl, ” wouldn’t be bragging with that “😴” you got rocked by someone who’s 150 pounds less than you with ONE HAND after you sucker punched them 😬 no hair pulling like you did, straight hands. accept the L.”

Sierra Sprague, a 19-year-old YouTuber, added on Twitter, “let somebody else lay a hand on her and you gonna get rocked by me too.”

Sprague and her sister couldn’t be reached for comment by Heavy. The other girl in the video also didn’t respond to a request for comment. Sprague is a student at Clayton Valley Charter High School, and is a cheerleader for the Ugly Eagles, according to the New York Post. School district officials and the cheerleading team’s coach haven’t commented about the fight. Sierra Sprague tweeted about her sister, “she’s still on the team and in no trouble.”

