WATCH: Trump Struggles to Pronounce ‘Anonymous’ at Rally

President Donald Trump slid the word “excoriated” into his Montana rally speech twice with no issues, but struggled to pronounce the word “anonymous” when talking about an unnamed senior official in his administration who published an op-ed for the New York Times.

The president was in the process of once again explaining how his electoral victory and presidential accomplishments were driving his Democratic opponents and critics in the media crazy, when he turned the subject to the anonymous op-ed writer. The unnamed source claimed officials in the Trump administration were undermining the president’s agenda in order to protect the country from his “worst instincts.”

However, while the president was attempting to slam the anonymous author, he appeared to struggle with the actual word “anonymous.” Trump let out what sounded like “analymous,” before correcting himself to something more like “inomynous.”

“The latest act of resistance is the op-ed published in the failing New York Times by an [insert attempt to say anonymous], really an [insert second attempt], gutless coward,” he said. Check out the video below.

