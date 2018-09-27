WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford Reacts to Memory of Brett Kavanaugh & Mark Judge Laughing at Her

During the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Christine Blasey Ford, one moment has quickly gone viral within the first hour of the hearing: Ford’s recollection of Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge laughing at her while Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted her.
Watch it below:
When Sen. Patrick Leahy asked her what she most clearly remembered about the assault, Ford said ,”Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two, and their having fun at my expense.”
“You’ve never forgotten that laughter?” Leahy asked.
“They were laughing with each other,” Ford replied. “I was underneath one of them while the two laughed. Two friends having a really good time with one another.”
