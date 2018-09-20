WATCH: Police Arrest Activists Protesting the Shooting of Martavious Banks

Protesters gathered at the Airways Police Precinct in Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday to call attention to the case of Martavious Banks, a 25 year old African American man who was shot by police on Monday. But the protest ended in at least six people getting arrested for a demonstration that blocked the streets. You can see video of the arrest here:

Multiple people getting arrested during the protest here on Elvis Presley and Gill. @3onyourside #MartaviousBanks #OfficerInvolvedShooting pic.twitter.com/ZkLVnACKmu — Kristen Holloway (@KHolloway_WREG3) September 20, 2018

You can see pictures of the protest here:

Protestors outside Airways Police Precinct. Martavious Banks shot by police officer Monday. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/Xtk7Aj7hvn — Kelli Cook (@TVKelliC) September 20, 2018

and video here:

Many are frustrated and gathering to protest after hearing Memphis Police Officers deactivated or intentionally turned off their body camera and dash cameras before shooting 25-year-old Martavious Banks. He’s now in critical condition. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/QGRNLKIDY3 — Kristen Holloway (@KHolloway_WREG3) September 20, 2018

The protest started out at the Airways Police Precinct at around 7PM. Shortly afterwards, some of the protesters moved over to Gill Avenue, the spot where Banks was shot on Monday.

They sat down across the street, preparing to block traffic:

Protesters are now sitting on Elvis Presley & locking arms. The protest moved from the Airways Police station to where 25-year-old Martavious Banks was shot. Dir. Mike Rallings announced yesterday the officers involved turned off their body cams before the shooting happened. pic.twitter.com/STCF6aUtya — Kristen Holloway (@KHolloway_WREG3) September 20, 2018

Police moved in and started making arrests after demonstrators blocked the street. The names of those arrested haven’t been released yet, but multiple reports on social media confirmed that the number of arrests was six.

Memphis Officials Said the Officers Involved in the Shooting Had Their Bodycams Turned Off

Protesters were reportedly angered to learn that there was no bodycam footage of the Monday night shooting of Martavious Banks. All three of the officers involved in the incident had their bodycams turned off — which would be in violation of the department rules. Police director Mike Rallings said Tuesday that his department was carrying out a full investigation into the incident, adding, “I’m not confident that policy was followed.”

You can watch Rallings describe thecase, and his concerns about it, here:

Police shot Martavious Banks on Monday evening, after a traffic stop. Police stopped Banks’ car on Gill Avenue and asked him for his ID, but he said he didn’t have any ID. Police said he had a gun in his car and was reaching down towards it. But Banks didn’t grab a gun — he drove off, and the police chased after him, finally managing to stop him a second time, again on Gill.

At this point, Banks got out of his car and ran away on foot. Police chased after him and one of them shot him. Banks was hurried to the hospital and remains in critical condition.