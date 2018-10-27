Chelsea Bruck Murder Case: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, Dateline NBC will investigate the murder of 22-year-old Chelsea Bruck.

Chelsea was last seen at a Halloween party attended by 800 people in Frenchtown Township, Michigan, in 2014. Tonight, NBC will explore the circumstances of her disappearance.

Here’s what you need to know about the case:

1. She Was Last Seen at a Halloween Party in Michigan

Bruck was last seen on October 26, 2014, at a Halloween party on a rural property in Michigan. That year, she dressed up as Poison Ivy.

Bruck was the youngest of five children– she had three sisters and one brother. She planned on attending Monroe Community College to earn a culinary degree.

Bruck’s remains weren’t found until April of the following year, in a heavily wooded area about 10 miles from where the party happened. A six-month search that involved a distribution of over 1 million leaflets eventually led to the discovery of Bruck’s body.

In September of that same year, Bruck’s red shoe and green leggings were located near the area where her body was discovered.

2. She Was Last Seen Leaving the Party Around 3 Am with a Man

Chelsea Bruck, 22, is still missing after disappearing from a Halloween party http://t.co/eX0dQKK1Vw pic.twitter.com/DclbjWRAyi — People (@people) November 20, 2014

Bruck was last seen leaving the party in October 2014 with an unidentified man.

According to the Free Detroit Press, a man named Daniel Clay was also leaving the Halloween party when he saw Chelsea walking on the side of the road.

Monroe County Sheriff Detective Brian Sroka testified, “[Clay] pulled up next to her, asked if she wanted a ride. She said she did. She got in the vehicle… He stated that they drove down the road a little bit and they proceeded to have sexual relations there.”

3. Daniel Clay Was Sentenced to Life in Prison in 2017

Eventually, police were able to link the DNA on Bruck’s leggings to that of 27-year-old Daniel Clay.

He was arrested in his girlfriend’s mobile home in July 2016.

In an interview in July 2016, Clay confessed to the murder. He said, however, that it was an accident. The Detroit Free Press reports Sroka as saying, “Clay told detectives he and Bruck were having consensual sex, and that she’d asked him to choke her, and he did with his hands for about 20-30 seconds. She stopped breathing and he tried CPR, he claimed, but he couldn’t revive her. He told detectives he ‘freaked out.’ He didn’t call the police, so he began to drive around … for 30-45 minutes.” After driving around, he carried the body to a wooded area where he covered it with trees.

Clay was convicted of first-degree murder in May 2017, which carries a mandatory penalty of life in prison without parole.

4. An Autopsy by the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office Showed Bruck Died of Blunt Force Trauma

An autopsy by the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office showed that Bruck died of blunt force trauma. While Clay maintained that she was “accidentally asphyxiated” in his car, the prosecution argued that Bruck’s facial injuries clearly suggested he’d beat her.

5. Jessica Pridyl Testified That Clay Apologized to Her in a Final Phonecall

A woman named Jessica Pridyl had a child with Clay and also worked with Bruck.

In court, she testified that she remembered smoking marijuana with Clay the night of the Halloween party, and the last time she saw Bruck was 1 or 1:30am. “In the many months since Bruck’s disappearance, Pridyl said, she doesn’t recall Clay saying anything about Bruck. But the day he was arrested, she received two voicemails from him while she was at work,” reports the Detroit Free Press.

In court, Bruck’s mother, Leanndra, told Clay that she “forgives him for killing her daughter.” Clay responded, “I thank you for that Bible and I will keep it as long as I’m able to. I’m sorry for everything.”

The judge, however, did not believe Clay’s sincerity. Monroe circuit judge Daniel S. White said, “I spent 10 days in trial with Mr. Clay and I listened to countless hours of him changing his story every times the every time the detectives questioned him or brought up something new… It was very clear to me, Mr. Clay, you are a liar, a rapist and a killer.”