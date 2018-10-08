Craig Coyne, Barbara Bush’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Craig Coyne married former First Daughter Barbara Pierce Bush on October 7, 2018. The 36-year-old Bush has always kept her private life well out of the public spotlight, and her relationship has been no exception. She and Coyne tied the knot after less than a year of dating.

Congratulations Barbara and Craig. Wishing you both a lifetime of love and laughter! pic.twitter.com/u0vii6xJGf — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 8, 2018

One of the high profile people to wish the couple congratulations was Ivanka Trump, who wrote on Twitter, “Wishing you both a lifetime of love and laughter!”

1. Craig Coyne & Barbara Bush Opted For a Small, Very Private Ceremony in Kennebunkport, Maine, at the Bush Family Property

Only 20 family members were present for the nuptials, according to People. President George W. Bush walked his daughter down the aisle. Barbara’s fraternal twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, was the matron of honor. Hager’s daughters and Coyne’s niece served as flower girls. Three-year-old Poppy Hager also carried the rings. Coyne’s brother, Edward Coyne III, was the best man. Dorothy Bush Koch, Barbara’s aunt, officiated.

The wedding was held in Kennebunkport, Maine. The ceremony reportedly looked out over the ocean in the backyard. Hager told TODAY that Barbara and Craig chose the location because it is where her grandfather, George H.W. Bush, lives. “It was a very secret wedding, a little bit like my elusive sister. But also, just family in a place that means family love, and it was just beautiful.”

Barbara’s father publicly welcomed his new son-in-law to the family in an Instagram post on October 8. The former president wrote, “Barbara is named for a unique and strong woman — and rightly so, because she is unique and strong. @laurawbush and I are so proud of our compassionate, daring, fierce, kind, intelligent, loving daughter. And we’re thrilled to welcome Craig Coyne to our family. 📸”

2. Coyne Proposed to Bush in the Same Spot Where Her Grandfather Had Popped the Question to Her Grandmother

Craig Coyne and Barbara Bush were introduced through mutual friends in November of 2017. She was based in Manhattan and Coyne lived in Los Angeles. And Bush travels frequently for Global Health Corps, a non-profit organization that she co-founded in 2008.

But despite the distance, the couple was committed to making the relationship work. In August 2018, during a trip to Kennebunkport, Coyne surprised Bush by dropping to one knee. Coyne had chosen the specific spot where George H.W. Bush had asked Barbara to marry him in August of 1943. (The younger Barbara was named after her grandmother. Her middle name, Pierce, was her grandmother’s maiden name).

The couple decided against waiting. They were engaged for just five weeks before becoming husband and wife. As mentioned above, they chose to get married in Maine because that is where George H.W. Bush lives.

.@jennabushhager says that her sister’s “something borrowed” was a bracelet that their grandfather gave to their grandmother on their 70th wedding anniversary pic.twitter.com/Ft1Bav48sK — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 8, 2018

The matriarch of the family passed away in April at age 92, but the younger Barbara Bush made sure her grandmother was present for the big day. She chose to wear a bracelet that her grandfather gave to Barbara on their 70th wedding anniversary.

Jenna Bush Hager revealed to TODAY that as matron of honor, she also referred to their grandparents’ relationship in her speech. “I ended actually with a letter my grandfather wrote to my grandmother. Because I searched all the romantics and Shakespeare just wasn’t doing it. He was sitting right next to me as I read it.”

3. Craig Coyne is a Georgia Native, Lived in Los Angeles & Will Now Move to New York to be With His Wife

Craig Coyne is 37 years old and originally from Georgia. His bio on Independent Talent describes him as a “small town Southerner.” His parents are Darlene and Edward James Coyne, Jr.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Coyne attended Pope High School. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the school is in East Cobb, a suburb of Atlanta located about 20 miles north of the city center.

Coyne attended Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

4. Coyne Earned His First Acting Role in Jarhead in 2005 & Now Focuses on Screenwriting

Craig Coyne was introduced to Hollywood when he was cast in the 2005 movie Jarhead alongside stars including Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Foxx. Coyne played the role of “Young Mr. Swofford” in the war drama.

Coyne was cast in the 2009 comedy I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell. He played a character named Logan. According to IMDB.com, Coyne’s scenes were deleted from the final version. But a clip of one of his scenes was published to Youtube in 2011 (seen above).

Coyne’s other acting credits include the 2012 movie Look at Me and the Youtube series Lonelygirl15, which was the first of its kind for the video site.

Coyne now focuses his attention on development and screenwriting. His agency describes him as a comedy writer. One of listed projects was a live action show called Doin’ Good for Comedy Central.

5. Craig Coyne Gained Some Experience in Politics as a High School Student

Craig Coyne spent some time in Washington, D.C. before his future wife moved into the White House. His bio states that he worked as a Page in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The internship program was available to high school students. The pages typically were responsible for administrative duties. The Office of the Historian describes the program: “For more than two centuries, young people served as Pages in the U.S. House of Representatives and enjoyed an unparalleled opportunity to observe and participate in the legislative process in ‘the People’s House.'”

The Page program ended in 2011.

