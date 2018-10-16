Cynthia Collier: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cynthia Collier was described by a Tennessee sheriff as a once “loving mother” who home schooled her large family. However, authorities now believe Collier murdered her four teenage children in a horrific murder-suicide that unfolded in Columbia, Tennessee.

Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland identified the deceased mother as Collier, 55. The victims were Collier’s children: Bo Li, 14; Meigan Lin, 14; Lia Lin, 15; and 17-year-old Kaileigh Lin. Rowland said the four children were adopted by Collier and her husband. When asked whom authorities believe committed the murders, Rowland indicated that Collier died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene.

“There is nothing that would lead us to believe that it’s anything other than murder-suicide,” said Rowland in a news conference on October 16, 2018. “This appears to be a loving home. It was an immaculate home. Very loving family. So a motive would be very important to know what would lead someone to do this to her loved ones.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Authorities Found the Five Members of the Collier Family Deceased From Gunshot Wounds

The sheriff said the call came in on Monday evening, October 15, 2018, around 6:19 p.m. The murders were called in by a family member. Deputies arrived quickly to the scene.

“They went in to secure the house. At which time they found five victims all suffering from gunshot wounds,” said the sheriff. The home is located in the 1000 block of Carters Creek Pike.

Authorities secured the scene. “We recovered several items that will be sent to the forensics lab,” the sheriff said. “At this time everything would appear to be a murder suicide.”

He said that authorities were awaiting results from the autopsies. The sheriff said there were “multiple scenes throughout the house. We deal with difficult situations…” But, he said, “the magnitude of this, it was more than what we’re used to on a day-to-day basis. The first responders stepped up.”

2. Cynthia Collier Was a Stay-at-Home Mother Who Taught the Children Herself

Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland says it appears Cynthia Collier killed four of her adopted children before she took her own life. He says a piece of evidence was left behind that leads them to believe it was a murder suicide. Investigators still looking for a motive. pic.twitter.com/9BTwcnzY2r — Forrest Sanders (@WSMV_Forrest) October 16, 2018

Cynthia Collier was a stay-at-home mom, the sheriff revealed in the news conference. The sheriff indicated that the children were home-schooled.

“I believe she taught the children,” said the sheriff. “She appears to be a loving mother with the exception of this one incident.”

He said that authorities have not determined a motive for the carnage.

“We’re still trying to determine what would be a motive in this situation,” said the sheriff.

He asked the community to keep the victims in their prayers. The Zillow listing for the family’s home says it last sold for $227,200 in April 2014.

3. The Four Teenage Victims Were Adopted Children

Mother, four children found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Tennessee https://t.co/ZGQPyAO4nZ pic.twitter.com/hPlrEnsYnc — News 19 WLTX (@WLTX) October 16, 2018

The four victims who were “involved in this scene” were adopted children, said the sheriff.

Both parents had adopted the four children, according to the sheriff. “They were adopted at two different times.”

According to the sheriff, another family member is a biological adult child of Cynthia Collier and her husband, and that family member came home from work and “discovered this scene and called 911.”

4. The Sheriff Said Information Was Left at the Scene to Point to a Murder Suicide

MORE: Sheriff says there were several crime scenes throughout the house where the children were killed. Their mother apparently left “some information” behind to indicate it was murder/suicide pic.twitter.com/mE2pJeJiFK — Chris Conte (@chrisconte) October 16, 2018

The sheriff indicated that there may not have been a lot of warning signs – at least when it comes to previous reports to law enforcement. He said there was no record of “any domestic situations coming from that residence” in the past.

Asked by a reporter if a suicide note was found, the sheriff said, “There was some information left. It was very brief and vague that would indicate it was murder suicide.” He was not more specific.

5. Two Different Firearms Were used

Tennessee police investigate murder-suicide involving mother and four children https://t.co/77PjDGLqSE — goddessSHAVOKA ♎️ (@Lady_Herbalist) October 16, 2018

The father and husband “was interviewed, along with other family members,” the sheriff said. However, the sheriff said the evidence points to the mother as the killer. He did not identify Collier’s husband.

All of the evidence would lead to a “self-inflicted gunshot wound from Mrs. Collier to herself,” he said.

There were “two different firearms recovered that appeared to be used in this event,” said the sheriff.