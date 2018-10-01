Dan Murphy, Kavanaugh’s College Roommate: “I Never Saw Brett Black Out”

Dan Murphy, the former roommate and suite mate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, has said in a statement that he never saw Kavanaugh black out from alcohol or act aggressively towards another woman.

According to Julie Davis, a reporter for The New York Times, Murphy said in an updated statement: “I never saw Brett black out or not be able to remember the prior evening’s events, nor did I ever see Brett act aggressive, hostile, or in a sexually aggressive manner to women.”

This comes as a direct contradiction to the recent statement by Chad Ludington, a former classmate of Kavanaugh who has accused Kavanaugh of lying under oath about his drinking habits.

Murphy ‘Never Saw Brett Black Out…or Act Aggressive’

The White House just sent out statements from Judge Kavanaugh's Yale suitemates and classmates Dan Murphy and Chris Dudley. pic.twitter.com/jzYUcjBkTL — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 1, 2018

In an earlier statement on October first that was relayed by the White House, Murphy said,