Dan Murphy, Kavanaugh’s College Roommate: “I Never Saw Brett Black Out”

Dan Murphy, the former roommate and suite mate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, has said in a statement that he never saw Kavanaugh black out from alcohol or act aggressively towards another woman.
According to Julie Davis, a reporter for The New York Times, Murphy said in an updated statement: “I never saw Brett black out or not be able to remember the prior evening’s events, nor did I ever see Brett act aggressive, hostile, or in a sexually aggressive manner to women.”
This comes as a direct contradiction to the recent statement by Chad Ludington, a former classmate of Kavanaugh who has accused Kavanaugh of lying under oath about his drinking habits.
Here’s what you need to know.
Murphy ‘Never Saw Brett Black Out…or Act Aggressive’
In an earlier statement on October first that was relayed by the White House, Murphy said,
“I was one of Brett’s roommates or suite mates for most of our time at Yale. Along with our other suite mates, I not only socialized with Brett, but I was there with him at the end of the night when we came home, and there in the morning when we got up. I never saw Brett black out or be not able to remember the prior evening’s events, nor did I ever see Brett act aggressive, hostile or in a sexually aggressive manner towards women. Brett was and is a good-natured, kind, and friendly person, to men and women. The behavior I’ve heard other people want to attribute to him, but from people who did not live with Brett and therefore not in the same position to observe, is simply wrong, and such behavior is incompatible with what I know to be true.”
