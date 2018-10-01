Chad Ludington: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chad Ludington is a former classmate of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He has accused Kavanaugh of lying before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his drinking habits while a student at Yale University.

Ludington told the New York Times that he would share his memories of Kavanaugh with the FBI.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Chad Ludington Accuses Kavanaugh of Lying to Congress & Claims Kavanaugh Often Became ‘Belligerent & Aggressive’ While Drinking

During testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 27, Kavanaugh was asked if he had ever blacked out from drinking. He responded that he had not. His former Yale classmate Chad Ludington claims this was a lie.

Ludington told the New York Times that he and Kavanaugh saw each other often in social settings while in college. He described Kavanaugh as someone who often became “belligerent and aggressive” when he had had too much alcohol. Ludington claimed that Kavanaugh had downplayed how often and how much he drank while in college. Ludington says it was common to see Kavanaugh “staggering from alcohol consumption.”

Ludington explained why he chose to come forward: “It is truth that is at stake, and I believe that the ability to speak the truth, even when it does not reflect well upon oneself, is a paramount quality we seek in our nation’s most powerful judges.”

Ludington also reached out to the Washington Post about Kavanaugh’s drinking. He described a situation in which he said Kavanaugh started a physical fight. “On one of the last occasions I purposely socialized with Brett, I witnessed him respond to a semi-hostile remark, not by defusing the situation, but by throwing his beer in the man’s face and starting a fight that ended with one of our mutual friends in jail.”

Ludington was not the first person to claim that Kavanaugh had lied about his past drinking habits. Former classmates Lynne Brookes and Elizabeth Swisher have both described Kavanaugh as being an excessive drinker in college. Swisher told the Washington Post, “I know because I drank with him. I watched him drink more than a lot of people. He’d end up slurring his words, stumbling.”

2. Ludington Has Reached Out to the FBI About Sharing Details About His Memories of Kavanaugh

Former Yale classmate of Kavanaugh’s goes on the record to describe him as a belligerent drunk. https://t.co/KVysuxc0A9 pic.twitter.com/1BbQcHGs55 — David Enrich (@davidenrich) September 30, 2018

On September 28, the Judiciary Committee approved Judge Kavanaugh and the confirmation battle will now move to the full Senate. But Republican Senator Jeff Flake called for the FBI to reopen their investigation before a final vote is cast on the floor of the Senate. The FBI’s new probe was scheduled to last one week.

It was not immediately clear who the FBI planned to interview during their week-long investigation. Chad Ludington said he wanted to add his statements to the record.

He told the New York Times that the Washington, D.C. FBI office instructed him to contact the bureau in Raleigh, North Carolina about submitting a statement. Ludington said he planned to do so on Monday, October 1.

3. Ludington is a Professor at North Carolina State University

Dr. Charles Cameron Ludington is an associate professor of history at North Carolina State University. He has been teaching there since 2004.

According to his bio on the university’s website, Ludington specializes in northern European history. He has taught Early Modern and Modern British history, European history, European intellectual history, and food history. His awards include Lecturer of the Year in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences. Ludington also spent time in Ireland as a Marie Curie Senior Research Fellow at University College Cork, and in France at the Universite de Bordeaux-Michel Montaigne.

Ludington earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Yale in 1987. According to his LinkedIn page, he became a Doctor of Philosophy and History in 2003. He obtained his doctorate from Columbia University.

As for his political affiliation, he appears to be a Democrat. The New York Times reported that Ludington has contributed small amounts to Democratic candidates in the past.

4. Ludington Has Authored Three Books & His Historical Research Has Been Widely Published

Chad Ludington has penned three books. The first was published in 2013, called T he Politics of Wine in Britain : A New Cultural History. The cover of the book is the profile image on Ludington’s LinkedIn page.

Ludington’s second book was published in 2016. A Long Shadow: The Story of an Ulster-Irish Family describes the Protestant Reformation in Europe from the viewpoint of one family.

He has a third book that is soon to be released. He has been working on Food Fights: How the Past Matters in Contemporary Food Debates alongside editor Matthew Booker, a fellow associate professor at North Carolina State University.

His university bio also lists several historical research essays published in various journals.

5. Ludington Played Basketball at Yale & Also Played Professionally in Europe

Chad Ludington is 6 foot, 8 inches tall. He played basketball for Yale between 1983 and 1987. According to a summary of his stats , Ludington played in 62 games during his college career. His sophomore season appears to have been his most successful.

After graduation, Ludington briefly played professionally in Europe. He was on a team in Paris for one year, before being traded to Spain. But in a 2015 interview, Ludington explained that his chief desire was to move back to Paris. “I decided I wanted to stay around in Paris because I loved [it] so much.”

He ended up doing some personal traveling. After visiting friends in China, Ludington briefly moved back to the United States and worked as a chef in Connecticut. Next, he had an opportunity to return to Europe to do research on a family’s ancestry. It was during that time period that he was able to live in Paris again. Soon after that, he went back to school to get his master’s degree from Columbia.

READ NEXT: Can a Supreme Court Justice Be Removed?